El Paso County, TX

El Paso County Approves Fireworks, With One Big Exception

By Buzz Adams
 5 days ago
Fireworks this Fourth of July as El Paso County Commissioners have approved the sale and use of fireworks. https://unsplash.com/photos/U8OYfPBceWE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/U8OYfPBceWE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. However, that comes with one big compromise: no flying fireworks allowed. NON-AERIAL FIREWORKS. https://unsplash.com/photos/rkji9hajIeM?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/rkji9hajIeM?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. Sparklers. Black Cats. Smoke Bombs. Black Snakes (the lamest part of any homemade fireworks...

SK1212
5d ago

El Paso and its fire department are going to be having a very long night chasing fires and rushing people to hospitals.

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

