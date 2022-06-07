ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

2 people die at Henderson County power plant after falling into a hole

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple emergency management agencies responded to the Big Rivers R.D. Green plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County...

14news.com

2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Highway 1078 North near Spottsville, Kentucky. Police say that happened Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m. According to a press release, the car left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. The occupants of the...
HENDERSON, KY
KFVS12

Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by train in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of injuries after authorities say he was struck by a train in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it received a phone call around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 from the Canadian National Railroad, informing them that one of their trains had just stuck a 71-year-old man.
UNION COUNTY, IL
whopam.com

Kentucky Lock closed after barge sinks

The Kentucky Lock at Tennessee River Mile 22.4 in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank Saturday night in the lock chamber. No one was injured and officials say Barkley Canal connects the Tennessee River with the Cumberland River and that traffic can be rerouted through Barkley Lock.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

JAILER: Escaped inmate believed to have had help

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of running from the law, escaped Daviess County Detention Center inmate Mary Lou Eggleston is still wanted at large. Authorities say the 21-year-old made her escape June 9 after stealing a detention center vehicle. Now, officials have released the name of a man who may be helping […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Woman pronounced dead in two-vehicle fatal crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Graves County killed one woman and sent another person to the hospital Saturday morning. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. to the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 for the crash.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Funeral arrangements made for men who died in accident at Henderson Co. power plant

Funeral arrangements have been made for two men who died in an incident that happened Tuesday at the Big Rivers R.D. Green Plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County. The life of 34-year-old Eric Williams of Henderson will be remembered at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, during a funeral service at the Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY WOMAN MISSING

(CLAY CITY) Authorities are continuing their search for a Clay County woman who’s been missing for five weeks, last seen on Friday, May 6th, at the home of her mother in Clay City. Officials say 26 year old Shadie Thomas lives with a reduced mental capacity, and while she has never been on her own, it’s believed that she could be in serious danger. Shadie is described as a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes, prescription glasses, and long straight brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in Baby Yoda pajama bottoms and a sky blue columbia jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Illinois State Police in Effingham, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Louisville, or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Car fire backs up traffic in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say part of S.R. 66 was closed in Newburgh because of a car fire. It happened near the Sonic restaurant before noon on Friday. Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene.
NEWBURGH, IN
wkdzradio.com

Fredonia Woman Injured In Lyon County Collision With Deer

A Fredonia woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a deer on US 641 about 4 miles north of Eddyville Tuesday night. According to the report, Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth P’Pool responded to the collision around 10:30 p.m. and determined 31-year old Rachel Hearell was northbound when she hit a deer, lost control of her vehicle, and then hit a concrete culvert and earth embankment.
LYON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green family still without home six months after tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday will mark six months since a record breaking F-3 tornado ran through Bowling Green, wreaking havoc across the community. For Tabitha Trowbridge, it was all a blur. “Within five minutes, the roof was ripped off her house I had thrown my daughter and me...
WLWT 5

2 workers die after falling in Kentucky power plant's drainage system

ROBARDS, Ky. — Two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant, officials said. Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County, news outlets reported.
WTHI

One killed in Martin County off-road vehicle crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash in Martin County. It happened on Tuesday near Powell Valley Road. Indiana DNR says when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Billy Joe Craft, if Shoals, unresponsive. DNR says Craft left the road and crashed into...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Motorcyclist Facing Charges After Pursuit Ends In Lyon County Crash

A Fort Campbell motorcyclist was injured after a pursuit started in Caldwell County and ended in Lyon County when he collided with a vehicle. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports Eddyville Police Chief Brook Dixon was called around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon for assistance with a motorcycle driver, later identified as 18-year old Alexander Hernandez-Currie, who was westbound on US 62 and was driving in excess of 100 mph. At about the same time, he says a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy had reportedly clocked the same motorcycle at 137 mph in Caldwell County near the county line.
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man arrested after breaking into liquor store, Jasper police say

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department was called to Holiday Liquors in reference to a glass door being shattered. They say that happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. According to a press release, when officers arrived they found several bottles of alcohol were missing from the store. After...
JASPER, IN
104.1 WIKY

The City Of Boonville Is Cracking Down On Truck Drivers

Truck drivers that continue to break Boonville’s city weight limit ordinance will be ticketed. Weight limit signs have been posted throughout the city. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says drivers either haven’t updated their GPS or they are ignoring the signs. Nonetheless, vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds will be fined...
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Men who fell in Big Rivers manhole identified by coroner

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The two men who died after falling into a manhole at Big Rivers have been identified. The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eric Williams, 34, of Henderson County, and Phillip Hill, 39, of Greenville. A cause of death for both men has yet to be released. […]

