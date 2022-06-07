670 E Algonquin Road #4104

PENTHOUSE-WALK UP W/ GREAT LAYOUT and TONS of PRIVACY! PRIVATE ROOFTOP W/AMAZING CITY VIEWS- Available for additional fee to make it your own! This Amazing, Freshly-Updated, 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo W/ 1 Garage Space. 2 Balconies and Tons of Natural Light In The South Loop. Spacious Living Room W/ Hdwd Floors. Large Eat In Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave & Dishwasher. Spacious Bedrooms W/ NEW Carpet & Plenty Of Closet Space. Modern Bathroom W/ Double Sink. In Unit Washer & Dryer. Front and Back Balconies. Tenant Pays All Utilities Except Water. Great Location Close to I-55, 90/94, Lakeshore Drive, South Loop Dining and Entertainment, The Illinois Institute of Technology, and Just Steps Away from the Lake! All Who Apply must have a credit score of at least 690. Application fee ($75 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application.
Comments / 0