ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fork, CA

Cultivating the next generation of North Fork farmers

By Music Food and Life
musicfoodandlife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost teenagers who grow up on the rural East End can’t wait to fly the coop. Their sights are set on a big city, an unfamiliar college campus or anywhere but here. After growing up on her family’s farm in Wading River, Rose Andrews was no exception. Though she loved the...

musicfoodandlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
musicfoodandlife.com

Perth Amboy NJ Revolutionary War site eyed for USA’s 250th birthday

PERTH AMBOY – When the U.S. marks its 250th birthday in 2026, local and state officials want the Proprietary House to play a key role in the celebration. Local officials say the Georgian mansion at 149 Kearny Ave. is the last-standing mansion of a royal governor among the 13 colonies. The site is well maintained and showcases late 18th century living as the home of a loyalist royal governor, William Franklin, from 1764 to 1766.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
News 12

Uniondale residents frustrated with 'Jeopardy!' question

Some Long Islanders are upset about a "Jeopardy!" question that used an incorrect community name in Nassau County. The question that appeared on the show was, "A type of institution that has a 'row' in Garden City on Long Island, including one about firefighting and a children's one." The answer...
UNIONDALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
City
North Fork, CA
State
Hawaii State
Daily Voice

Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power On Long Island

A quick-moving storm system with gusty winds has knocked out power on Long Island. At around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9, PSEG Long Island reported a total of 1,855 customers were without power, with 960 outages in Nassau County and 895 in Suffolk. Restoration in Nassau County is expected by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Howard
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Convicted After Baby Drowns in Ulster County

An infant who was born in Dutchess County was found dead just 6-months later in Ulster County. Her father was just convicted. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, 28-year-old Ashante Inniss of Kingston, New York, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal contempt in the first degree, both felonies. 6-Month-Old...
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Nostrand Ave Ice Cream Shop Named Among The Best In New York City

The Caribbean-American scoop shop, found on the Crown Heights border, was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. A Caribbean-American scoop shop found on the Crown Heights border was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. (Shutterstock) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A Caribbean-American scoop shop […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Prices#Farm Credit East
New Jersey 101.5

This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey

So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream. I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL sells North Jersey grocery-anchored retail center

JLL Capital Markets on Tuesday said it closed the sale of a ShopRite-anchored retail center in close proximity to New York City. Riverfront Plaza, a 129,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by ShopRite in Hackensack was acquired by the Sterling Organization. The plaza is 96% leased and boasts an impressive and loyal tenant lineup, including Sherwin-Williams, Leslie’s Pool Supplies and HILTI.
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
New Jersey 101.5

Buy gas from Costco in NJ? They’re about to make a major change

As the average price of gas climbs over $5 per gallon, many New Jersey drivers have found relief in lower prices at wholesale retailers. That could be about to change. Signs posted at three Costco stores in Brick, Marlboro and North Brunswick have the message that store membership will be required for the purchase of gasoline starting July 5.
PIX11

NY hotels to be converted into housing for homeless

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York has relied on hotels to temporarily house the homeless for years, but now underutilized hotel space will be converted into permanent housing under a new plan announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. Over the last several years, the homeless crisis in New York City has grown more visible […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
catcountryjerseyshore.com

NJ Schools Forced to Cancel Finals for a Very Odd Reason

The end of the school year is an exciting time for many. There’s also a lot of prep and planning for those final days. You’re also not paying attention to the final instructions towards the end of the year. Especially if you are a senior. You’re ready, you’re...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Bad Intersection In Ocean County Will Get Traffic Light

BERKELEY – A busy intersection will eventually have a traffic light for the first time, but drivers will have to wait at least 18 months for its installation. When you cross Route 9 to head toward Ocean Gate, there’s a tricky spot. Veeder Lane and Mill Creek Road meet at Ocean Gate Drive. Mill Creek and Veeder have stop signs. Cars approaching the stop signs have to slowly inch out to make sure they don’t get clipped by others. Smart drivers slow down when approaching, even if there’s no stop sign on their side.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy