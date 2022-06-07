Nothing better than hands-on exploring Mother Nature

On June 15th the federal government, aka Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, will be in Newport to hear public comment on plans to install huge wind farms right off the Oregon Coast. Attendees are also invited to comment on the process through which BOEM will determine the future of offshore wind. Although BOEM, a federal agency, is angling for major quantities of wind-generated electricity for those living and working along the coast, especially in the fishing industry, don’t want any twirling wind turbines because, they say, energy can be developed on land far cheaper and more reliably. Commercial fishermen are absolutely opposed to placing windmills offshore because they will take over fishing areas that are now devoted to commercial fishing.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO