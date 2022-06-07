ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Rock, OR

Nothing better than hands-on exploring Mother Nature

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Otter Rock Marine Reserve is a non-profit organization on the central Oregon coast composed of local conservation-minded citizens. Our mission is the protection and preservation of rocky shore intertidal life, nesting and migrating sea birds, and marine mammals. We are seeking a...

Most folks along the Oregon Coast don’t want huge wind farms that threaten fishing areas

On June 15th the federal government, aka Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, will be in Newport to hear public comment on plans to install huge wind farms right off the Oregon Coast. Attendees are also invited to comment on the process through which BOEM will determine the future of offshore wind. Although BOEM, a federal agency, is angling for major quantities of wind-generated electricity for those living and working along the coast, especially in the fishing industry, don’t want any twirling wind turbines because, they say, energy can be developed on land far cheaper and more reliably. Commercial fishermen are absolutely opposed to placing windmills offshore because they will take over fishing areas that are now devoted to commercial fishing.
NEWPORT, OR
Yachats Big Band – Enjoying their music reaching back 50 years!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Contact Eric Bigler ebigler@peak.org. Photo credit Yachats Big Band. The Yachats Big Band is a volunteer 17-piece dance/swing band and vocalists who are looking for a few musicians who can read music at high school/college level or better and have their own instruments. We rehearse weekly in Yachats and at this time play monthly dances at the Yachats Commons. It is important that you must be able to commit to weekly rehearsals and be available for dances/performances as they are scheduled. If you play a trumpet, alto or tenor saxophone, bass trombone or guitar there might be a position open for you.
YACHATS, OR
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital names DAISY Award winner

(June 10, 2022 – Lincoln City, Oregon) – Rhoni O’Connor, RN, headed to a gathering in the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital cafeteria on a recent workday to learn which of her colleagues would receive the DAISY Award for exceptional nurses. She was a bit puzzled when she saw members of her own family coming into the hospital, but even this didn’t tip her off – she was the one to be named as the top DAISY Award recipient.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

