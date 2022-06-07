ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Keion Brooks announces transfer to Washington

By Keith Taylor Kentucky Today
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNkw7_0g3fSWn200
Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON — John Calipari is rooting for Keion Brooks to finish his collegiate career on a high note at Washington next season.

Brooks announced his plans to transfer to Washington after he withdrew from the NBA Draft.

“Keion gave his best to our program, was loyal, improved every year and was a great teammate,” Calipari said. “I have great respect for Washington and will be rooting for them and Keion — unless we have to play them.”

In addition to Washington, several programs showed an interest in Brooks, including Ohio State, Maryland, UCLA, Arizona, Notre Dame, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, BYU, DePaul, UNLV, Nebraska, Kansas State and Memphis.

Following Kentucky’s loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament, Brooks reflected on his three-year career with the Wildcats.

“My tenure here has been a little funky and difficult, a little different, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Brooks said at the time. “Coming here, I’ve learned a lot beyond being a basketball player, but Coach Cal has done a great job of shaping me into a better man and, that being said, I don’t regret anything that I’ve been through as long as I’ve been here.”

Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats last season and poured in 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Kentucky’s upset of eventual national champion Kansas last January in Lawrence.

TSHIEBWE RETURNS

Kentucky forward and reigning College Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe returned from Congo and joined the rest of his teammates on Tuesday.

“That means our whole team is here,” Calipari said. “I am so excited to work with this group and I know how excited Big Blue Nation is to see them because they’re telling me we’ve already sold as many Bahamas tickets in less than a week than we did in 2018.”

The Wildcats will play four games in seven days Aug. 8-14 at the Baha Mar Resport in Nassau. Kentucky will take on the Dominican Republic U22 National team on Aug. 10, followed by Mexico Monterey Tech (Aug. 11), Carlton University of Canada on Aug. 13 and the Bahamas National Team on Aug. 14.

“It’s always been important to me that our foreign trip be somewhere close, rather than somewhere in Europe, so it’s easier for our fans to join us and see how special these young men are,” he said. “(I’m) looking forward to it again this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
aseaofblue.com

Ugonna Kingsley looking at Kentucky; wants to take a visit

Ugonna Kingsley is a 6-11, defensive anchor stud four-star recruit out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut and the Nigerian big man wants to take a visit to Lexington. Right now, Kentucky, Kansas, and hometown UConn seem to be the three schools that Kingsley is looking at hard, but Kingsley knows that Kentucky is where he has wanted to go for his entire life, according to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky basketball adds Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to the 2022-23 roster

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has added Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to its roster, the school announced Thursday. Darbyshire, a guard from Cincinnati (OH), and Horn, a guard from Austin (TX), will join the 2022-23 roster as walk-on freshmen. Darbyshire played for Sycamore High School and the...
AUSTIN, TX
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky adds longtime assistant Turner to Wildcats staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky has hired longtime assistant coach K.T. Turner to round out head coach John Calipari's staff. Turner fills the opening created when Jai Lucas left to become an assistant at Duke. The nearly 20-year veteran spent last season as associate head coach at Oklahoma under Porter Moser and helped the Sooners reach the NIT second round. He worked the previous season in a similar role at Texas after seven seasons at SMU.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Washington State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
watchstadium.com

Louisville’s Kenny Payne: The Vessel Back To Greatness

New Louisville men’s basketball head coach Kenny Payne is looking to see the Cardinals’ program return to greatness, and if he can be the vessel that brings that reputation back, that’d be great. The former National Champion remembers a program that was always in contention and did things the right way. ACCDN host Wes Bryant […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Pride Is Protest: The Growth Of Pride Around Kentucky

When Chris Hartman started working with the LGBTQ advocacy organization the Fairness Campaign in 2009, there were just three Pride festivals in Kentucky: A long-standing celebration in Louisville, one in its infancy in Lexington and a brand new event in northern Kentucky. For members of LGBTQ community in much of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky gas prices - 11:00 p.m.

Beshear signs legislation to address child abuse in Kentucky. The laws are set to increase penalties for child abusers and to help the youngest victims. ‘It’s impossible’: Families feel food insecurity across commonwealth. Updated: 16 hours ago. Louisville nonprofit Neighborhood House is doing everything they can to make...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Trent Noah has first practice at North Laurel

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a day after his transfer to North Laurel, Trent Noah was back on the court. The former Harlan County guard had his first appearance in blue and green in the Jaguars’ scrimmage against Middlesboro.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The visitation for a Breathitt County football player who died unexpectedly is 6 p.m. on Thursday. Jason Blake Perry died Sunday, June 5, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. The 16-year-old had just completed his sophomore year at Breathitt County High School. The cause...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Depaul#Nba Draft#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Byu#Unlv#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WLKY.com

Kentucky's renaissance fair now open through next month

EMINENCE, Ky. — Calling all princesses, pirates and knights! Kentucky's renaissance fair is now underway. The 2022 Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival, which is in its 17th year, started on June 4. This year, it runs every weekend through July 17 and is located at a farm at 955 Elm...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
HAZARD, KY
foxlexington.com

University of Kentucky proposes tuition hike, employee raises

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The University of Kentucky is proposing a 2% increase in tuition and mandatory fees in its new budget. If the school’s trustees approve the 2022-2023 budget students would pay $6,429 for the. fall semester. That’s about $124 more than last fall. the budget...
LEXINGTON, KY
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy