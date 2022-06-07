ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

Young and more than ready to run (and jump)

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koka8_0g3fS8w500
Mason County’s Lexi Young strides toward the finish line in the final meters of the 200-meter dash during the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field meet on Friday in Lexington. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Rewind back about 18 months and the varsity track and field career of Mason County’s Lexi Young hadn’t even started.

Young didn’t get the chance in seventh grade to compete for the indoor high school varsity team, the program trying to keep things limited to mainly high schoolers due to COVID precautions still being a thing.

But once the outdoor season hit, Young got her chance, competing in three events for the Lady Royals.

“She told me right off the bat she’ll do anything wanted me to do. We really didn’t know what she was adept at, she competed in the long jump and the high jump and we actually had her hurdling since Rachel (Payne) was our only one at the time,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “She didn’t really like it. We saw other ways we could use her. She was mostly just field events as a seventh grader.”

Fast forward about 12 months and what Young did at the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field meet was nothing short of phenomenal.

With two runner-ups and two third-place finishes that followed three state middle school championships the previous week, Mason County has themselves a diamond in the rough.

“I just picked up track about 18 months ago. This year was when I started realizing that I have a chance at everything I do,” Young said. “It’s amazing. I’ve really loved it. The year and a half so far, I want to continue in college and hopefully the Olympics someday.”

That realization has come with six school records…as an eighth grader. The 100 and 200-meter dash in outdoor, long jump and high jump in outdoor, the high jump and long jump in indoor.

When the Mason County track and field banquet takes place later this month, Young will need an escort to help carry her plaques.

“I knew it was a special season for her, but until I ordered all the different plaques and when you go through and summarize the list of achievements it was mind-boggling,” Kachler said. “She won seven state championships, set six school records.”

Six of those seven state titles came at the middle school level in the indoor long jump, indoor 60-meter dash, outdoor 100-meter dash, indoor and outdoor 200-meter dash and indoor middle and high school high jump.

To close out the special season, Young’s individual performance at Friday’s state meet outscored all but eight teams in Class 2A by herself with her performances in the 100 and 200-meter dash, long jump and high jump, setting two more school records in both the 100 and 200-meter dash.

The 200 was an event she didn’t even start running until late April at the Bourbon County Invitational.

“Every time she ran it, she got faster,” Kachler said.

After knocking two-tenths of a second off her previous school record in the 100 to get down to 12.33, Young ran a 25.45 in the 200 for another school record, her fourth and final event of the day.

“It was a lot with all the events I had to do and how my legs felt dead. It’s really hard, but just a lot of help from my teammates and coaches. If it wasn’t for them, I would have never been here today,” Young said after the 200 on Friday.

Again, this has all been done in 18 months. Young hasn’t even started high school yet. The potential is still somewhat untapped. While she’s been taught the basics of the sport in her events by the coaching staff at Mason County, mostly pure athleticism with a little technique has got her to this point.

Now imagine what she can do once technique and form are perfected.

“We’re working on some things for her for some coaching, some avenues. This year we had the high jump coach from Georgetown, Janet Crawford, who jumped at UK and won the state championship at Fleming County for five straight years and had her work with Lexi. Matt Jolley was primarily her high jump coach for us and worked with Anthony (Bozeman) too. Matt did a great job with them,” Kachler said. “We work with them and then send them to people that specialize in it. We understand you don’t know what you don’t know. We’re fully recognized to get her engaged with the right people.”

With Kachler running the program for over 20 years now, one name comes to mind as far as a similar comparison, De’Sarae Chambers (Perry). Chambers was a standout for the Lady Royals track and field team who later went on to play Division I basketball at Dayton.

“De’Sarae competed for us in seventh grade all the way through high school. She’s further along than De’Sarae was at this point, but De’Sarae’s main focus was basketball and she went D-1, track and field was secondary. They are pretty similar type athletes,” Kachler said.

With Young’s height standing at six-feet tall, she too will have a future in basketball as well.

In fact, that’s her next assignment that started this week with the Lady Royals basketball team and their summer schedule. Young is expected to be a big piece of the Lady Royals basketball team moving forward and should see an increased role this season after playing sparingly last season.

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The visitation for a Breathitt County football player who died unexpectedly is 6 p.m. on Thursday. Jason Blake Perry died Sunday, June 5, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. The 16-year-old had just completed his sophomore year at Breathitt County High School. The cause...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky basketball adds Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to the 2022-23 roster

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has added Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to its roster, the school announced Thursday. Darbyshire, a guard from Cincinnati (OH), and Horn, a guard from Austin (TX), will join the 2022-23 roster as walk-on freshmen. Darbyshire played for Sycamore High School and the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Mason County, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
County
Mason County, KY
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Mason County, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#High Jump#Sports#Khsaa#The Lady Royals
The Hazard Herald

Local girl representing Hazard in Miss KY contest

Residents of Hazard and Perry County are showing their support and sending wishes of good luck for a local girl who is representing Hazard in the Miss America Organization’s competition. Kenna Anderson, 18, currently holds the title of Miss Hazard, and is competing for Miss KY this month. Anderson...
HAZARD, KY
fanrecap.com

Karter Knox likes Kenny Payne, Louisville; wants to hear from Kentucky

Karter Knox is considered one of the top 20 prospects in the country from the 2024 class. Clocking in at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, he already physically looks the part of a top-level recruit. Participating at the 20th annual Pangos All-American Camp the last few days in Las Vegas, it didn’t take long to see why scouts are intrigued with the younger brother of former Kentucky Wildcat, Kevin Knox.
LOUISVILLE, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Incredible Weekend Road Trips From Cincinnati, Ohio

Get ready for a weekend on the road to the midwest’s finest destinations. Cincinnati is a fantastic midwest destination for anyone looking for a new city to explore that offers a broad mix of culture, cuisine, breweries and history. Add in the city’s major sports teams and you have everything you could need for one spectacular vacay.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WSAZ

Olive Garden restaurant coming to Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky. Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland. Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s...
ASHLAND, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Take a Dive in This Adult Only Rock Quarry Paradise in Kentucky

Leave the kids at home with the babysitter so that you can have an adult-only water adventure where you float and relax in this Kentucky paradise. There's a swimming hole in LaGrange, Kentucky that has some of the cleanest and bluest water in the area. There, you can float, paddle, snorkel, and even dive into this rock quarry. Falling Rock Park is located about two hours away from Evansville, so it's a perfect weekend road trip for you and your friends to have a blast together.
LA GRANGE, KY
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy