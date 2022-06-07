Young and more than ready to run (and jump)

Mason County’s Lexi Young strides toward the finish line in the final meters of the 200-meter dash during the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field meet on Friday in Lexington. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Rewind back about 18 months and the varsity track and field career of Mason County’s Lexi Young hadn’t even started.

Young didn’t get the chance in seventh grade to compete for the indoor high school varsity team, the program trying to keep things limited to mainly high schoolers due to COVID precautions still being a thing.

But once the outdoor season hit, Young got her chance, competing in three events for the Lady Royals.

“She told me right off the bat she’ll do anything wanted me to do. We really didn’t know what she was adept at, she competed in the long jump and the high jump and we actually had her hurdling since Rachel (Payne) was our only one at the time,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “She didn’t really like it. We saw other ways we could use her. She was mostly just field events as a seventh grader.”

Fast forward about 12 months and what Young did at the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field meet was nothing short of phenomenal.

With two runner-ups and two third-place finishes that followed three state middle school championships the previous week, Mason County has themselves a diamond in the rough.

“I just picked up track about 18 months ago. This year was when I started realizing that I have a chance at everything I do,” Young said. “It’s amazing. I’ve really loved it. The year and a half so far, I want to continue in college and hopefully the Olympics someday.”

That realization has come with six school records…as an eighth grader. The 100 and 200-meter dash in outdoor, long jump and high jump in outdoor, the high jump and long jump in indoor.

When the Mason County track and field banquet takes place later this month, Young will need an escort to help carry her plaques.

“I knew it was a special season for her, but until I ordered all the different plaques and when you go through and summarize the list of achievements it was mind-boggling,” Kachler said. “She won seven state championships, set six school records.”

Six of those seven state titles came at the middle school level in the indoor long jump, indoor 60-meter dash, outdoor 100-meter dash, indoor and outdoor 200-meter dash and indoor middle and high school high jump.

To close out the special season, Young’s individual performance at Friday’s state meet outscored all but eight teams in Class 2A by herself with her performances in the 100 and 200-meter dash, long jump and high jump, setting two more school records in both the 100 and 200-meter dash.

The 200 was an event she didn’t even start running until late April at the Bourbon County Invitational.

“Every time she ran it, she got faster,” Kachler said.

After knocking two-tenths of a second off her previous school record in the 100 to get down to 12.33, Young ran a 25.45 in the 200 for another school record, her fourth and final event of the day.

“It was a lot with all the events I had to do and how my legs felt dead. It’s really hard, but just a lot of help from my teammates and coaches. If it wasn’t for them, I would have never been here today,” Young said after the 200 on Friday.

Again, this has all been done in 18 months. Young hasn’t even started high school yet. The potential is still somewhat untapped. While she’s been taught the basics of the sport in her events by the coaching staff at Mason County, mostly pure athleticism with a little technique has got her to this point.

Now imagine what she can do once technique and form are perfected.

“We’re working on some things for her for some coaching, some avenues. This year we had the high jump coach from Georgetown, Janet Crawford, who jumped at UK and won the state championship at Fleming County for five straight years and had her work with Lexi. Matt Jolley was primarily her high jump coach for us and worked with Anthony (Bozeman) too. Matt did a great job with them,” Kachler said. “We work with them and then send them to people that specialize in it. We understand you don’t know what you don’t know. We’re fully recognized to get her engaged with the right people.”

With Kachler running the program for over 20 years now, one name comes to mind as far as a similar comparison, De’Sarae Chambers (Perry). Chambers was a standout for the Lady Royals track and field team who later went on to play Division I basketball at Dayton.

“De’Sarae competed for us in seventh grade all the way through high school. She’s further along than De’Sarae was at this point, but De’Sarae’s main focus was basketball and she went D-1, track and field was secondary. They are pretty similar type athletes,” Kachler said.

With Young’s height standing at six-feet tall, she too will have a future in basketball as well.

In fact, that’s her next assignment that started this week with the Lady Royals basketball team and their summer schedule. Young is expected to be a big piece of the Lady Royals basketball team moving forward and should see an increased role this season after playing sparingly last season.