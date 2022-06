Providence, RI: Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA), in association with Trinity Repertory Company, announces the seventh year of its bilingual community theater program Teatro en El Verano (Theater in the Summer). This year’s production is La Mancha, translated and adapted by Brown/Trinity Rep alum Marcel Mascaró and directed by RILA Artist-in-Residence Catia. The production runs July 15 – 24 at La Galería de Pueblo in Central Falls, with a final performance on July 28 at Waterplace Park in Providence. All performances are free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. More details can be found at www.trinityrep.com/lamancha.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO