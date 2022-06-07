Safe Schools Summit Press Conference

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based litigation firm, The Gori Law Firm, recently added attorney Katie Wykoff to the firm. Wykoff joins the firm’s Medicare and liens division, to assist in resolving liens on behalf of clients. Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Wykoff served as prosecutor at the Madison...
GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon’s upcoming homecoming celebration marks its 130-Year Anniversary with carnival rides, great music, food and fun for the entire family. Happening Father’s Day Weekend on Fri., June 17 and Sat., June 18, 2022, this event draws a crowd of residents and visitors alike. Plans have been finalized and a variety of vendors have also signed up to be a part of this community-wide event happening on Main Street in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
JOLIET – It could be a fairytale ending for the longtime friends and now high school senior teammates Spencer Stearns and Grant Huebner. The two, as well as the rest of their team, will be playing in the Class 4A State Championship game this evening. It begins at 5:30...
ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a possible homicide in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said at 12:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Alton Police Officers responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar St., Alton, in reference to a possible homicide.
EDWARDSVILLE - Some of Edwardsville’s favorite restaurants are joining forces with Goshen Market vendors to celebrate the return of Burgers & Brews, an evening of handcrafted sliders, innovative sides, and local beer under the stars to benefit the Goshen Market Foundation. After a two-year, COVID hiatus, the event will...
EDWARDSVILLE — Paul Broadway was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and over $10,000 restitution after a conviction in the tragic hit-and-run death of 2-year-old Elle Grace Kiser of Godfrey and her family dog. The case riveted the area when it occurred on August 31, 2020.
ALTON - "Sunday in Downtown Alton is going to be a big day," says AP Cigar owner Mike Weller. In the midst of the 25th annual All-Wheels Car Show, Mike invites you to celebrate the grand opening of his second location for AP Cigar. “We would love the opportunity to...
PEORIA - St. Charles North broke up a pitcher's duel with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, while Edwardsville lost a chance to take the lead in the top of the fifth when Zoie Boyd was called out at third as the Stars defeated the Tigers 2-0 in the second semifinal of the IHSA Class 4A state tournament Friday evening at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School baseball team will have at least two games to play this weekend. It's up to them which two they want to play in. The worst they can do now though is finish fourth in the Class 4A State Championships. The Tigers will take on...
Comments / 0