Safe Schools Summit Press Conference

PEORIA - St. Charles North broke up a pitcher's duel with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, while Edwardsville lost a chance to take the lead in the top of the fifth when Zoie Boyd was called out at third as the Stars defeated the Tigers 2-0 in the second semifinal of the IHSA Class 4A state tournament Friday evening at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO