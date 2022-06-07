Speaker shares fears for Ukrainian loved ones

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
CHINA warned the US that it won't hesitate to start a war over Taiwan as it vowed to "crush" the breakaway island. Fears have been looming that Beijing may be emboldened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could seize the opportunity to strike Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has vowed...
The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
A TEAM of elite former SAS soldiers have reportedly killed up 20 Russian generals in Ukraine and have vowed to fight to the death. The 12-strong crack unit have spent six long weeks targeting powerful Kremlin officers during the war in Ukraine. They also allegedly killed 15 of the feared...
