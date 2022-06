Salt, pepper, meat, and heat. That’s all you need for one of the most impressive meals of the grilling season. If you want to feel like a cowboy, this recipe is certain to get you one step closer. It all starts with sourcing the best cut of meat you can find. This will usually happen at a specialty butcher shop rather than the meat case at your local grocery store. When you talk to your butcher about a cowboy steak, what you are really asking for is a bone-in ribeye or prime rib with a bone that has been frenched. You can remove the fat, meat, and cartilage from the bone end of the steak yourself, or ask your butcher to do it for you.

