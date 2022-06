Forward David Pastrnak, 26, is approaching the final season of his six-year, $40 million contract with the Boston Bruins. There’s talk that the Bruins would like to get an extension done and Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic writes that the organization won’t be shy about offering both money and term to keep him in the fold. That said, there are a lot of reasons Pastrnak might be thinking twice with one source saying he doesn’t think there’s any way Pastrnak re-signs if Don Sweeney stays the GM of the team.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO