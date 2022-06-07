ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

By Jaime Lees
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet went wild recently when photos of this “basement house” in Illinois went viral. Located in Deer Creek (just about a 25 minute drive from Peoria), this house is unique to say the least....

www.riverfronttimes.com

955glo.com

East Peoria Man Wins The St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin Car Show sets up free for the community

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - All unique cars were invited 2nd annual Manufacturing Maintenance Solutions car show. In its debut, the event did so well that showrunners wanted to do it again but this time bigger. The goal of the show was to bring the community together and with nearly 400 attendees showrunners believe that goal was achieved.
PEKIN, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton City-County Park grounds vandalized Friday evening

You can recreate in a park; but, that doesn't mean vandalism. Princeton's City-County Park was badly damaged Friday evening by someone driving a car or truck across its grass. Bureau County Metro Center oversees the facility that's a mile north of I-80 on Route 26. The Metro Center posted pictures...
PRINCETON, IL
97ZOK

Beautiful Nightly/Weekly Cabin For Rent On Scenic Island In Illinois

Living in the Byron area, I get asked that question a lot and I never had a real answer until now. If you have been looking for a unique getaway in the area you are in luck. Ogle County, Illinois provides spectacular views of the beauty of the Rock River. The view along Route 2 from Byron to Dixon is picturesque and looks like something you would see in a nature-theme calendar. A perfect example is Byron Forest Preserve.
BYRON, IL
977wmoi.com

World’s Largest Corvette Show This Weekend in Illinois

The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
MONTICELLO, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

One-Of-A-Kind Opportunity To Feed Giraffes At This Illinois Zoo

If you love animals, then you have to check out this rare opportunity to feed giraffes at a zoo in Illinois. My family is big-time animal lovers. There is always at least one pet in our house. We support animal causes whenever possible. Luckily in Illinois, there are plenty of places to see some that aren't normally running around in our neighborhood.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

Mr. Crab appears to have closed

The giant crab in front of Mr. Crab is gone, and the restaurant at the corner of Springfield and First in Champaign appears to have closed. We reviewed lunch at the Cajun seafood house in February 2020 and were impressed. Mr. Crab's restaurant website and Facebook page have been removed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County looking for owner of missing pig

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help locating the owner of a missing pig Friday. According to a Tazewell County Sheriff’s office Facebook post, the pig was located in Pekin. Anyone who is missing a pig can contact...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

PCAPS offering free cat adoptions

PEORIA, Ill. — Summer months are a busy time at local animal shelters. Case in point, Peoria County Animal Protection Services right now is caring for over 120 cats alone…well above what they’re set up for. “As the weather gets warm, and we start to see the...
PEORIA, IL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Moline (IL)

Moline is a gorgeous city nestled in Rock Island County, Illinois, United States; it is one of the Quad Cities. With a population of more than forty-two thousand people in the 2020 census, Moline is known as the most populated city in Rock Island County. Moline offers a unique mix...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Plans for new life for an old QC factory building

An old factory building in Moline is the focus of a potential renovation project. Moline city leaders and Renew Moline have a cost-sharing agreement to repurpose the Spiegel Building. Local 4’s Blake Hornstein has that story and the ideas being considered.
MOLINE, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ aims to cleanup nuisance properties in Canton

CANTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - City leaders in Canton are cracking down on nuisance properties through their new program called “Operation Clean Sweep.”. Canton’s ordinance officer, the public works department and police will issue violations throughout the city over the next couple of months, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
CANTON, IL

