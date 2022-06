First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Based on Romans 12:1-8, the sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe will be “A Living Sacrifice” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which will be in person and online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15. First United Methodist will host Camp in the Community June 13-17. For June, the food pantry is collecting bath soap, bar soap, shampoo, conditioner, and laundry detergent for our neighbors in need. Donations can be made at the church office.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO