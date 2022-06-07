Rangers vs. Lightning: Game 4 Preview

With the 4-1 win on June 7, the Tampa Bay Lightning have tied the Eastern Conference Final at two games apiece. After going down 2-0 in the series, the Lightning have completely turned it around and head to New York City Thursday with all the momentum. Tuesday night featured a patented performance by the Lightning, as they looked like the team fans are accustomed to seeing in the playoffs. They swarmed the New York Rangers, giving them no room to breathe offensively, while getting offensive contributions from up and down the lineup themselves.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO