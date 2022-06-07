ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rangers vs. Lightning: Game 4 Preview

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rangers have a 2-1 series lead against...

Bleacher Report

Rangers Collapse Deemed 'Inevitable' After Game 5 Loss to Lightning in NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers' dream season is quickly shifting into a nightmare. After a surprisingly strong regular season, New York put together a magical postseason run to find itself in the Eastern Conference Final against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers then took a 2-0 lead and it looked like the magic would continue, but it looks like they've ran out of luck.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

3 Lightning Players Leading the Series Turnaround vs. Rangers

With the 4-1 win on June 7, the Tampa Bay Lightning have tied the Eastern Conference Final at two games apiece. After going down 2-0 in the series, the Lightning have completely turned it around and head to New York City Thursday with all the momentum. Tuesday night featured a patented performance by the Lightning, as they looked like the team fans are accustomed to seeing in the playoffs. They swarmed the New York Rangers, giving them no room to breathe offensively, while getting offensive contributions from up and down the lineup themselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup in flux for Game 5 versus Lightning

The New York Rangers are just hours away from the biggest game of their season. At 8:00 PM on Thursday night, they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 with the series tied at two. Earlier today, Bolts’ coach Jon Cooper ruled out Brayden Point for this contest but...
Yardbarker

Lightning odds to win series soar after Game 4 win

Lightning: -170 Tampa Bay Road Favored at Madison Square Garden. Much has been made of the Rangers play at home in the postseason, 8-1 in front of their home crowd, undefeated since Game 1 of the first round against the Penguins, but oddsmakers aren't budging. Tampa Bay, who was favored heading into the series despite not having home ice enter the pivotal Game 5 as -130 chalk.
TAMPA, FL

