Santa Barbara, CA

Tom Myers Growing the Game of Baseball In Area With Santa Barbara Grizzlies Group

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor
Noozhawk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Myers has made it his mission to grow the game of baseball on the Central Coast. Myers is in his 11th year of scouting amateur talent for the major leagues. Ten years ago, he started the Santa Barbara Grizzlies Baseball Group, a summer program where high school, community college and...

Noozhawk

Super Versatile Ariana Lounsbury Named Carpinteria’s Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Honoree

SBART Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award: Ariana Lounsbury from Dream Cast Media Group on Vimeo. There is no offseason for Carpinteria High’s Ariana Lounsbury. She starts the school year playing for the tennis team. Then it’s off to the soccer pitch during the winter months. In the spring, she’s playing volleyball and competing on the track & field team.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Righetti High Schools Salute Their Graduates

After a pandemic altered their education, Santa Maria Valley high school graduates celebrated a relatively normal senior year before being sent off into the future. Three ceremonies on Thursday for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District saluted members of the Class of 2022 on three campuses in Santa Maria and Orcutt. A day earlier, the district held graduation for continuation students at Delta High School.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Hawaii Setter Jack Walmer transferring to UCSB

UCSB men’s volleyball has picked up big-time transfer in setter Jack Walmer of two-time national champion Hawaii. Walmer will be joining the Gauchos as a redshirt sophomore, said coach Rick McLaughlin. "We are very excited to welcome Jack and his family to the Gauchos," McLaughlin said. "His experience and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Names Winners of Thomas More Storke Award and Other Top Prizes

With Commencement Week officially underway at UC Santa Barbara, the university has announced recipients of its most prestigious student honors, awarded for scholastic achievement, extraordinary service and personal courage and persistence. • Emily Elizabeth Lopez has won the Thomas More Storke Award for Excellence, the campus’s highest honor, for her...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

St. Joseph High School in Orcutt Sends Off ‘Resilient’ Class of 2022

The stands at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt were filled with cheering families and friends as the school held its 55th commencement ceremony Thursday morning. The school’s Class of 2022 consisted of 111 graduates, nearly all of whom plan to continue their education at colleges across the country. Five students will be either enlisting in the military or attending the U.S. Air Force Academy.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Walter (Wally) Schall of Santa Barbara, 1943-2022

Walter (Wally) Schall was born Feb. 12, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Walther and Irma Schall. He passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 from Lewy body dementia. Wally attended grade school in Portland Oregon, then moved to Santa Barbara with his mother and sister in 1955 after his dad passed away. He attended La Cumbre Junior High, and was part of the first graduating class from San Marcos High School in 1961. He was on the Royals Basketball team and scored the first two points in school history.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventura College#Cuesta College#University Of Colorado#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Coastal Dodgers
Noozhawk

AIDS/LifeCycle Riders Roll Into Santa Barbara County

Riders for AIDS/LifeCycle arrived in Santa Maria on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 545-mile trek that will keep them in Santa Barbara County through most of Friday. About 3,000 riders, roadies and others traveled from Paso Robles to Santa Maria, where they spent the night at Preisker Park, welcoming the mild coastal weather after dealing with temperatures in the 90s the day before.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Sara Mendoza Ramos of Santa Barbara, 1927-2022

Sara Mendoza Ramos was born on Oct. 9, 1927 in Penjamo, Guanajuato, Mexico, and passed away at 94 years on June 3, 2022. The last surviving sibling of seven, Sara was raised by Jesus and Margarita Mendoza in her beloved hometown on La Hacienda de la Calle Guanajuato. She met...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

‘No Strangers to Change,’ Graduates of Orcutt Academy High School Bid Farewell

Ending an admittedly unpredictable experience, the Orcutt Academy High School Class of 2022 bid farewell, but not before remembering a classmate who died of cancer. “The Class of 2022 is no stranger to change,” salutatorian Jessica Rivera said, recalling the rollercoaster of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on learning and life. “We’ve all had to grow up so fast. There’s no shortage of dilemmas facing our generation, and they were all illuminated for us during the pandemic.”
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 6.8.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Giana Magnoli, managing editor of Noozhawk, with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

3165 Padaro Ln, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Quintessential California vibes pair beautifully with Montecito's relaxed sophistication and luxe construction to create a spectacular oceanfront property unlike any other. Enjoy the best of all worlds with the supreme privacy that the bluff allows yet with phenomenal private beach access for an easy connection to the sand. Inside the residence, gracious public spaces open to the view for effortless indoor/outdoor living. Dual baths/closets in the primary suite offer a sublime way to begin and end your days. Two offices, a guest house, wine cellar, gym, and state-of-the-art security system offer an enviable lifestyle. The 1.95 acre property is a virtual organic playground with flat grounds, ancient specimen trees and mature landscaping, babbling fountains, and direct access to the beach.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Suspect Dead, Juvenile in Custody After Crime Spree in 4 Counties

A 20-year-old Lompoc man has died and a juvenile has been taken into custody following a shooting in Lompoc, an armed robbery in Buellton, and a pursuit in San Luis Obispo and Kern counties on Wednesday. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were investigating the incidents, which also have been...
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Bob Walsmith: What is a Realtor?

According to Webster's Dictionary, a Realtor is defined as, “a person who acts as an agent for the sale and purchase of buildings and land; a real estate agent." However, to be called a Realtor, one must be a licensed real estate salesperson who belongs to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the largest trade group in the country. Every agent is not a Realtor, but most are.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

