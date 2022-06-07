Do you recognize this woman?

Twice this burglar hit the 2300 block of Keystone, once on 6/4/22. The other time was on 6/9/22. OPD is hoping someone will come forward with information on this case. We know the picture isn't the best. However, time and time again we put out all types of images and folks are still able to help us solve these cases. We are very appreciative of that.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO