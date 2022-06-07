ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Do you recognize this woman?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 3/16/2022, at approximately 11:18 am, OPD was dispatched to Lowe’s Grocery Stores (1600...

ABC Big 2 News

Man caught on camera taking items from behind Lowe’s

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man seen loading several items in his truck from behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Odessa Police Department shared these photos on Facebook of the man pulling his gray or black 2009-2015 Ford F-150 Platinum […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Transient arrested in connection with home burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A homeless man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a home and stole rolls of copper wire. Jorge Garcia, 60, has been charged with Burglary.  According to an affidavit, on June 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 5000 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
Burglary Suspect - Do you recognize this man?

Twice this burglar hit the 2300 block of Keystone, once on 6/4/22. The other time was on 6/9/22. OPD is hoping someone will come forward with information on this case. We know the picture isn't the best. However, time and time again we put out all types of images and folks are still able to help us solve these cases. We are very appreciative of that.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland police want you to be careful of scams when buying online

MIDLAND, Texas — At the Midland Police Department, every day they're receiving information on more and more scams happening to people here locally. "Our telephone response unit receives, on average, three calls a day in reference to some form of a scam," said Chane Blandford, Midland police officer in the Crime Prevention Community Relations Division.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

A local food truck that was broken into has gone missing

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating Gumbo’s Cajun Cuisine Food truck. Officers say that it was broken into late last month. According to police, the food truck was broken into at 1509 E. Illinois. A post on Midland Crime Stoppers states that the food truck’s lock was cut and two […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man drives into yard, runs over two people, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he ran two people over after an argument. Roland Dewayne Madison, 44, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on June 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman finds AirTag under car

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A West Texas woman is on edge and warning others tonight after she said she witnessed someone putting an AirTag on her car. She chose to remain anonymous. “Some people have no shame in doing stuff like this in broad daylight, because I mean, four o’clock in the afternoon, no body […]
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigates package theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department says that he was caught on camera stealing a package from someone’s porch. Officers need your help identifying this delivery driver who was delivering food to a home on May 30th, when he stole an Amazon package that was sitting in front of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he attacked his girlfriend because she didn’t want to be intimate with him. 19-year-old Bobby Lee Flowers III has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.  According to an affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Service held to honor local police officer

ODESSA, Texas — Beyond the Call of Duty made a stop in town Friday to honor the life and service of Ector County ISD police officer Troy Joiner. Officer Joiner died last year after a long battle with COVID-19. "He was a great guy,” said ECISD Assistant Chief of...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander with DV conviction arrested for violating protective order

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Former radio and television news personality Jeremy Jones, 51, was arrested earlier this week on two outstanding warrants, one for violating the terms of his probation and another for violating a protective order. Jones was previously arrested in March after police said he assaulted his wife over the course of several days. […]
MIDLAND, TX
20 years with OPD - Deputy Chief Matt Davidson

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work at the Odessa Police Department for 20 years. It is easy to work in such a great environment to serve a community that is so supportive of its police department. “ - Deputy Chief Matt Davidson. More than two...
ODESSA, TX
File a Police Report Online

We understand those that live, work, and visit Odessa have busy schedules, often non-emergency incidents don't require an Officer to respond to the scene to obtain the necessary information for the report. By filing a report online, users can submit the incident information to be reviewed, and investigated if there is sufficient information to support an investigation.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating Walmart theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on May 27, the man pictured below went to Walmart at 200 W Interstate 20 and walked out with a basket full of unpaid goods. The man was stopped, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wanted Odessa man arrested in Ft Worth

(KMID/KPEJ)- Wanted fugitive Corey Salter, 24, was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Service after a tipster called Crime Stoppers on Thursday and said he was hiding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He was soon found in a Fort Worth hotel.  Salter, who had been convicted of assaulting a public service, was wanted by […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested, charged with stalking daughter

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she stalked and threatened her daughter. Amy Burton, 40, has been charged with Stalking, a third-degree felony. According to an arrest affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 8800 block of Rice […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for missing woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman.  24-year-old Baily Mata was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on May 31. Mata stands 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The last time anyone saw Mata, she was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt, blue […]
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man arrested in connection with Odessa burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he burglarized a home and then led law enforcement on a brief chase. Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, has been charged with Burglary, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice, and Public Intoxication.  According to an […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Walmart burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department needs your help finding the man seen in these photos. According to officers, he was caught on camera stealing sporting goods from Walmart. Police say that the crime took place on May 21st at the Walmart located on 2450 NW 338 Loop Northbound. The suspect in the photos […]
ODESSA, TX

