Do you recognize this woman?

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man seen loading several items in his truck from behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Odessa Police Department shared these photos on Facebook of the man pulling his gray or black 2009-2015 Ford F-150 Platinum […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A homeless man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a home and stole rolls of copper wire. Jorge Garcia, 60, has been charged with Burglary. According to an affidavit, on June 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 5000 block of […]
Twice this burglar hit the 2300 block of Keystone, once on 6/4/22. The other time was on 6/9/22. OPD is hoping someone will come forward with information on this case. We know the picture isn't the best. However, time and time again we put out all types of images and folks are still able to help us solve these cases. We are very appreciative of that.
MIDLAND, Texas — At the Midland Police Department, every day they're receiving information on more and more scams happening to people here locally. "Our telephone response unit receives, on average, three calls a day in reference to some form of a scam," said Chane Blandford, Midland police officer in the Crime Prevention Community Relations Division.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating Gumbo’s Cajun Cuisine Food truck. Officers say that it was broken into late last month. According to police, the food truck was broken into at 1509 E. Illinois. A post on Midland Crime Stoppers states that the food truck’s lock was cut and two […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he ran two people over after an argument. Roland Dewayne Madison, 44, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on June 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home […]
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A West Texas woman is on edge and warning others tonight after she said she witnessed someone putting an AirTag on her car. She chose to remain anonymous. “Some people have no shame in doing stuff like this in broad daylight, because I mean, four o’clock in the afternoon, no body […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department says that he was caught on camera stealing a package from someone’s porch. Officers need your help identifying this delivery driver who was delivering food to a home on May 30th, when he stole an Amazon package that was sitting in front of […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he attacked his girlfriend because she didn’t want to be intimate with him. 19-year-old Bobby Lee Flowers III has been charged with Assault/Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were responded to a […]
ODESSA, Texas — Beyond the Call of Duty made a stop in town Friday to honor the life and service of Ector County ISD police officer Troy Joiner. Officer Joiner died last year after a long battle with COVID-19. "He was a great guy,” said ECISD Assistant Chief of...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Former radio and television news personality Jeremy Jones, 51, was arrested earlier this week on two outstanding warrants, one for violating the terms of his probation and another for violating a protective order. Jones was previously arrested in March after police said he assaulted his wife over the course of several days. […]
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work at the Odessa Police Department for 20 years. It is easy to work in such a great environment to serve a community that is so supportive of its police department. “ - Deputy Chief Matt Davidson. More than two...
We understand those that live, work, and visit Odessa have busy schedules, often non-emergency incidents don't require an Officer to respond to the scene to obtain the necessary information for the report. By filing a report online, users can submit the incident information to be reviewed, and investigated if there is sufficient information to support an investigation.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on May 27, the man pictured below went to Walmart at 200 W Interstate 20 and walked out with a basket full of unpaid goods. The man was stopped, […]
(KMID/KPEJ)- Wanted fugitive Corey Salter, 24, was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Service after a tipster called Crime Stoppers on Thursday and said he was hiding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He was soon found in a Fort Worth hotel. Salter, who had been convicted of assaulting a public service, was wanted by […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she stalked and threatened her daughter. Amy Burton, 40, has been charged with Stalking, a third-degree felony. According to an arrest affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 8800 block of Rice […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman. 24-year-old Baily Mata was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on May 31. Mata stands 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The last time anyone saw Mata, she was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt, blue […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he burglarized a home and then led law enforcement on a brief chase. Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, has been charged with Burglary, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice, and Public Intoxication. According to an […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department needs your help finding the man seen in these photos. According to officers, he was caught on camera stealing sporting goods from Walmart. Police say that the crime took place on May 21st at the Walmart located on 2450 NW 338 Loop Northbound. The suspect in the photos […]
