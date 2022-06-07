Missing Person - Baily Mata

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
NEW evidence has been found in the strange disappearance of a 19-year-old whose family believes he was kidnapped from a remote location. Dylan Rounds has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Montello, Nevada, working on the family's farm 60 miles away from his home in Utah.
Stephanie Dantzler and her two adult daughters were inseparable. "They were really close," Dantzler's mother, Betty Simmons, said Tuesday at a press conference in front of her home in Green Pond, S.C., Live 5 News reports. Dantzler, 53, and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, were together...
Comments / 0