Behind Walker Hayes’ up-tempo hits, there is a father who was once faced with the unimaginable – losing a child. It’s been four years since the GRAMMY nominated artist and wife Laney lost their daughter Oakleigh Klover Hayes on the same day she was born. To honor his little girl on what was supposed to be her 4th birthday, Hayes took to social media to share a sweet tribute.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO