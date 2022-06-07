Local COVID-19 cases decline after spiking in May

The state attorney general’s office is seeking to suspend the operating license of a cosmetology school with four locations in New Jersey after a flood of complaints from frustrated students. Capri Institute of Hair Design allegedly closed in December 2021 — displacing approximately 250 students on less than two...
It's the end of the line for a century-old family-owned and operated business here in the Garden State. And what's there now will soon be bulldozed so a 162-unit housing development can be constructed. Our travels take us to Westfield in Union County where there are just a few weeks...
Low inventory and buyers eager to lock in a home before interest rates rise even more continued to drive up prices in April when the median sales price of a home in New Jersey was $460,000, according to the most recent data available from New Jersey Realtors. A sampling of...
The highest point in the Garden State is situated in the northwest section of the state in Sussex County. New Jersey's highest point is literally called that, High Point. In fact, there is the state park known as yes you guessed it, High Point State Park. High Point, New Jersey's...
Capri Institute, an NJ Cosmetology & Hair Styling School, Defrauded Students and Failed to Meet Curriculum Requirements for Licensure. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced June 7 that the State of NJ has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey cosmetology school Capri Institute and, in a separate action filed with the State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling (“the Board”), is also seeking the immediate suspension of the school’s licenses to operate in the state, amid allegations that the school defrauded students, engaged in substandard business practices that financially harmed students, and failed to meet regulations and curriculum requirements for cosmetology schools.
Lambertville is one of the nicest towns you’ll ever come across in New Jersey. It’s picturesque, friendly, quaint and just plain beautiful. If you take a five-minute walk across the bridge over to Pennsylvania, however, you will find a much more amped up and lively version of a quaint river town. New Hope is legendary as LGBT-friendly, romantic, happening, and historic as well.
NEW YORK -- The health commissioner says he is confident the city is past the peak of this latest COVID-19 wave.It comes as case numbers have fallen by 26 percent over the past two weeks.As a result, Mayor Eric Adams is lifting the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and day care centers, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.The mayor's decision to make it mask optional for young children comes just over three months after he lifted the mask mandate for kids in grades K-12. For some, it was a long time coming, but there are still many parents worried about...
The end of the school year is an exciting time for many. There’s also a lot of prep and planning for those final days. You’re also not paying attention to the final instructions towards the end of the year. Especially if you are a senior. You’re ready, you’re...
UPDATE: Tornado with 90 mph winds ripped through N.J. neighborhood, experts confirm. A tornado likely touched down in Camden County on Thursday morning as severe storms ripped through the state, the National Weather Service said. The weather service said it made the determination after studying radar from around 5 a.m....
A Burlington County community has been stunned by the death of a 71-year-old woman, killed when a large tree branch fell onto a moving vehicle Tuesday morning. Just before 7 a.m. in Hainesport, Christine Roemer was a passenger as 71-year-old Albert Roemer Jr. was driving a Hyundai SUV on the 1800 block of Ark Road, according to State Police.
If you haven’t been following this latest case, orthopox/monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness, but may result in hospitalization or death, according to the New York State Health Department. A Sullivan County resident was diagnosed with orthopoxvirus, making this now nine orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases confirmed statewide, with eight of them in New York City.
CLARK — Michael T. Sot was a 20-year-old sophomore at The College of New Jersey when he pledged to remain sober on a Saturday night in December 2018 and serve as the designated driver for his fraternity brothers and friends between a party and their campus housing. Sot had...
And, it seems to be just Brick and Point Pleasant in Ocean County, according to my "bug" expert. My "bug" expert is my husband who runs a local bug business for mosquitos and pests. These bugs are so weird. They are mosquito-looking bugs but they are not mosquitos. What are...
The dust is still settling on the 2022 primary election, but there are some key takeaways. It seems, although final numbers are still being counted, the turnout was relatively high for a midterm election in certain parts of New Jersey. In Ocean County, 28% of GOP, and in Morris County...
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — With inflation continuing to take a toll on Americans’ finances, New Jersey politicians are worried about those who are behind on their utility bills. They say hundreds of thousands of customers could soon have their utilities shut off.
As Eyewitness News was filming in a Camden neighborhood, “Maria B” drove up to check in on her parents and check out what we were doing on their street.
Unable to work after a car crash, she shared how tough it’s been to afford anything — from gas to utilities.
“Oh, it’s awful,” she said. “Especially now with the summer, you...
TRENTON — New Jersey residents who are still behind on their utility bill payments, listen up!. Either apply for state assistance programs or contact the utility to sign up for a payment plan. That is the advice from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso and Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen.
A tornado with estimated top winds of 90 mph touched down Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood in Camden County during a strong thunderstorm, the National Weather Service confirmed this afternoon. The EF-1 tornado — the second least severe on the Enhanced Fujita Scale — damaged five homes, several vehicles...
