Sussex County, NJ

Local COVID-19 cases decline after spiking in May

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew COVID-19 cases increased this spring in Sussex County, peaking in May. Between the weeks of...

Morristown Minute

NJ Cosmetology School Under Fire for Fraud, Failure to Meet State License Requirements

Capri Institute, an NJ Cosmetology & Hair Styling School, Defrauded Students and Failed to Meet Curriculum Requirements for Licensure. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced June 7 that the State of NJ has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey cosmetology school Capri Institute and, in a separate action filed with the State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling (“the Board”), is also seeking the immediate suspension of the school’s licenses to operate in the state, amid allegations that the school defrauded students, engaged in substandard business practices that financially harmed students, and failed to meet regulations and curriculum requirements for cosmetology schools.
New Jersey 101.5

Psssst… Hey, NJ — sneak across the river and check this out

Lambertville is one of the nicest towns you’ll ever come across in New Jersey. It’s picturesque, friendly, quaint and just plain beautiful. If you take a five-minute walk across the bridge over to Pennsylvania, however, you will find a much more amped up and lively version of a quaint river town. New Hope is legendary as LGBT-friendly, romantic, happening, and historic as well.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

NYC lifting mask mandate for 2-to-4-year-olds Monday

NEW YORK -- The health commissioner says he is confident the city is past the peak of this latest COVID-19 wave.It comes as case numbers have fallen by 26 percent over the past two weeks.As a result, Mayor Eric Adams is lifting the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and day care centers, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.The mayor's decision to make it mask optional for young children comes just over three months after he lifted the mask mandate for kids in grades K-12. For some, it was a long time coming, but there are still many parents worried about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
catcountryjerseyshore.com

NJ Schools Forced to Cancel Finals for a Very Odd Reason

The end of the school year is an exciting time for many. There’s also a lot of prep and planning for those final days. You’re also not paying attention to the final instructions towards the end of the year. Especially if you are a senior. You’re ready, you’re...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wdkx.com

First Upstate NY Orthopox Case Confirmed

If you haven’t been following this latest case, orthopox/monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness, but may result in hospitalization or death, according to the New York State Health Department. A Sullivan County resident was diagnosed with orthopoxvirus, making this now nine orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases confirmed statewide, with eight of them in New York City.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
CBS Philly

New Jersey Residents Behind On Utility Bills Urged To Sign Up For Assistance Before June 14 Deadline

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — With inflation continuing to take a toll on Americans’ finances, New Jersey politicians are worried about those who are behind on their utility bills. They say hundreds of thousands of customers could soon have their utilities shut off. As Eyewitness News was filming in a Camden neighborhood, “Maria B” drove up to check in on her parents and check out what we were doing on their street. Unable to work after a car crash, she shared how tough it’s been to afford anything — from gas to utilities. “Oh, it’s awful,” she said. “Especially now with the summer, you...
CAMDEN, NJ

