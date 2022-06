John Allen, 64, of Yarmouth, passed away on May 29, 2022, at Cape Heritage Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich, MA after a long illness. He was born in Stoughton, MA to the late Dwight M. Allen and Dorothy (Sturm) Allen on May 29, 1958. He graduated high school in Bucksport, Maine where his family resided. John relocated to Massachusetts and started his business as a painting contractor. He was very successful and maintained his company for more than 20 years. His son Derek L. Allen began working with his father at a young age and he proudly changed his company name to, John Allen and Son Painting Company.

