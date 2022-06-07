Reflections of a Disney Icon

She’s the original live-action Disney princess. She never wore the ballgown or the tiara, but she’s Hollywood royalty. Hayley Mills, at one time the biggest box office draw in the United States, is elegant and refined, but also as down to earth and charming as can be. On a recent visit...
In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
TIKTOK star Cooper Noriega has died at just 19 years old after publishing a shocking post just hours earlier. The star was reportedly found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles on Thursday. The image was captioned: "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."
Paris Hilton knows how to dress to impress, so it should come as no surprise to her fans that she pulled out all the stops for her long-term friend Britney Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old TV star, who had her own wedding back in November 2021, joined the...
THE QUEEN has been forced to cancel her appearance at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, according to reports. According to the Daily Mail, senior figures around the sporting competition have said that due to The Queen's increasing frailty she is not expected to attend. The Prince of Wales is set...
Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
Last autumn, at the Whitechapel Gallery in east London, the Chicagoan artist Theaster Gates exhibited works in clay: large, heavy, wrought objects, shaped by hand, formed with intense heat and effort. In last week’s intermittent summer sunshine, outside the Serpentine Gallery in west London, he opened Black Chapel, a timber cylinder clad in dark roofing membrane, its interior divided by an off-centre wall into a larger and a smaller part. It is this year’s edition of the Serpentine’s annual pavilion, a temporary structure usually designed (but not this year) by architects.
Rachel Whiteread, Gerhard Richter, Jenny Saville and co explore the age of ‘lost futures’ in a group show that works best unimpeded by theory. At Gagosian’s sleek Grosvenor Hill outpost, not far from Bond Street in London, is a punchy, rather masculine new exhibition that plays around with the detritus of the 20th century, both physical and philosophical, in ways guaranteed to make the visitor feel at once intoxicated and a touch queasy. Here are disembodied eyeballs and floating blond wigs. Here are distended sock dolls and plastic toy soldiers, greasily corrupt politicians and butcher’s shops that resemble murder scenes. Tube strike or not, on the day of my visit people were shopping as invincibly as ever in the streets outside the gallery. Passing them on my way in, I couldn’t help but think, furtively, of a dress I long to own. But no sooner was I inside the Gagosian’s vast spaces than such restlessness disappeared. The first thing I saw was a quiet reproach to my covetousness in the form of a watercooler that looked as if it had been turned suddenly to stone.
Imagine all your cringiest moments of social anxiety, those shaming, smirking memories that lurk in your subconscious ready to burst forth and ruin your day. Now imagine them all rolled together into a movie and you have something approaching the psychological discomfort of All My Friends Hate Me, a not-quite comedy/horror-adjacent drama about a man who finds himself the outcast at his own birthday bash.
Nineteen sixty-two was a big year for Jamaica and Chis Blackwell alike. The country gained its independence and hosted the first James Bond movie, Dr No, on which Blackwell worked as a fixer, recommending locations and recruiting his musician friends as grips, extras, even as musicians. So impressed was co-producer Harry Saltzman that he offered Blackwell a job as his PA. The 25-year-old wavered; he was already knee-deep in Jamaica’s frantic music industry and about to leave the island to establish his own label, Island, in London. Only after consulting “a downtown Lebanese soothsayer” did he choose music ahead of film.
Comments / 0