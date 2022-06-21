MSU basketball summer camps quickly approaching – June 7, 2022
Midwestern State’s basketball programs are holding their annual summer camps for young athletes in the area.
Both the men’s and women’s teams welcome local Texoma Talent onto campus during the summer to work on improving skills on the court and enjoying the game of basketball.
For a full list of camps, including dates, prices and age groups, click here.
