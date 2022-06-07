ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is tipping out of control? Americans divided on issue

By Elizabeth Jassin
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdRGp_0g3eqxMG00

( NewsNation ) — Did you leave a tip?

More specifically, should you leave a tip for service that you’re actually doing yourself?

NewsNation asked its Twitter followers if the pressure to tip has gotten out of control.

The results were close: 50.4% said yes, that we have to tip on everything these days, while 49.6% said that since the pandemic, people deserve tips more than ever.

According to a new CreditCards.com tipping survey , Americans are slightly worse tippers than they were before the pandemic.

“Inflation is cutting into consumers’ purchasing power and a tight labor market has left many service industry businesses understaffed and struggling to provide top-notch customer experiences,” said CreditCards.com senior industry analyst Ted Rossman.

These 2022 tipping trends revealed that millennial and Gen Z consumers are less likely to tip than older generations: 52% of Gen Z, 60% of millennials, 77% of Gen X, and 87% of baby boomers always tip restaurant servers.

VIDEO: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on highway

NewsNation reached out to restaurant workers to get their perspective.

“They (Millennials/ Gen Z) tip less,” San Francisco chef and restaurant owner Elias Bikahi told NewsNation.

Bikahi has opened several restaurants across the San Francisco, Bay Area and has found that “old school” people tip all of the time, but the new generation doesn’t.

“I don’t agree that people are tipping less, but I think it has more to do with the amount of services that are asking for tips,” David Knoblauch, a server at a popular Greek restaurant in Chicago, told NewsNation.

Knoblauch says he pretty much always tips 20%, but he doesn’t completely agree that a tip is always necessary for every service.

“At my work, it’s pretty bizarre being the prices are so high. Casual guests seem to slowly be moving towards tipping less. On the other hand, we have mega-rich people who give out-of-this world tips. It isn’t uncommon to get $100 on a $40 tab just because a rich person likes us,” Knoblauch added.

NewsNation also spoke with 27-year-old Patrick Pfohl, who tips on everything.

Wall Street reporter: Plenty of summer jobs for US teens

“I tip all the time. I have a people-pleasing complex, so I just have to. At least 20%, no matter what I do,” Pfohl said.

“I don’t think tipping is out of control. I think companies should pay their employees more though, so it wasn’t as necessary. The only reason, if I am tipping more now than I did prior to COVID, is because I’m making more, so I feel like I have the ability to share generously,” Pfohl added.

Here’s what CreditCards.com found in regards to Americans tipping other service providers:

  • Taxi/rideshare drivers : 43% always tip, 23% tip most of the time, 21% tip sometimes and 13% never tip.
  • Hotel housekeepers : 27% always tip, 21% tip most of the time, 27% tip sometimes and 26% never tip.
  • Coffee shop baristas : 22% always tip, 22% tip most of the time, 33% tip sometimes and 22% never tip.
  • Furniture/appliance delivery workers : 17% always tip, 19% tip most of the time, 23% tip sometimes and 41% never tip.
  • When picking up takeout food : 13% always tip, 17% tip most of the time, 30% tip sometimes and 39% never tip.

The survey also revealed that women tip more generously than men; 78% of women but just 68% of men always tip restaurant servers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Over $120,000 worth of stolen items recovered in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items. The recovered stolen items come from two separate cases in which the thieves were trying to resell stolen trailers and other items on Facebook. Everything recovered was worth more than a combined $120,000. […]
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Greek Restaurant#Millennials#Creditcards Com#Newsnation
Daily Mail

Almost 60% of Americans blame Biden for inflation as MILLIONS put off retirement due to rising prices and six-in-ten young Americans put off savings: surveys say

Millions of Americans are putting off retirement as inflation continues to soar and President Joe Biden takes the brunt of the blame. A new survey, conducted by BMO, shows that 25 percent of Americans are considering putting off retirement as the US experiences seemingly runaway inflation that is devaluing savings accounts.
BUSINESS
CNBC

42% of Americans say money has a negative impact on their mental health

A host of financial concerns have taken a toll on Americans' wallets and their mental health, from high inflation and whiplashing markets to general economic uncertainty. Some 42% of U.S. adults said that money has a negative impact on their mental health, according to a survey from Bankrate. The study included nearly 2,500 American adults and took place between April 6 and 8.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

Are you wealthy? Here’s how much money Americans say they need to live comfortably

The pandemic was a catalyst for all types of change, and that includes how comfortable many Americans are with their nest eggs. Americans say they need an average net worth of $774,000 to be “financially comfortable,” and an average net worth of $2.2 million to be “wealthy,” according to the Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey 2022.
ECONOMY
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy