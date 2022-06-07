Lake Oswego undergoing work to improve roads, sewers this summer

There could be some traffic impacts this summer due to construction work in Lake Oswego

While typically signified by beach vacations and patio dining, summer also denotes construction season.

The city of Lake Oswego has many projects it will undergo in the next few months, including some that will impact traffic routes.

Pavement work

For one, the city is continuing its pavement rehabilitation program. The streets that will be repaved include Fosberg Road from Melrose Street to Parkview Drive, Kruse Way from Mercantile Drive to Boones Ferry Road, Boones Ferry Road from Kruse Way to Country Club Road, Boones Ferry Road between Pilkington Road and south of Washington Court, Bryant Road from Upper Drive to Lakeview Boulevard, the northern half of Douglas Circle from Twin Fir Road to Lanewood Street, and Green Bluff Drive from Wayside Lane to south of Eastview Court.

"The traffic impacts will vary based on location. Most segments will be repaved with a single lane closure and flaggers. Others will be paved at night to reduce delays," assistant city engineer Stefan Broadus wrote via email, adding that communications on specific closures will be distributed to local areas.

Construction will progress through the summer, he continued. The project will cost $5.4 million and is paid for via the city's street fund.

Next, the city plans to apply slurry seal — which is a mixture that is designed to extend the lifespan of pavement — to local streets. Broadus said the city will apply the slurry seal in the northwest quadrant of town, construction will cost $500,000 and it is set to take place in July and August.

"Traffic impacts for applying slurry seal include the complete closure of the roadway to all forms of traffic (vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians) for one day to allow time for the slurry seal to cure. Affected areas have been notified of this closure and an approximate timeline. More specific timing will be communicated via door hangers posted 2-3 days before the work will be performed," Broadus added.

Sewer lines

The city also plans to replace the sewer main line along State Street between North Shore Road and Foothills Road. Broadus said most of the work will occur at night, so there won't be much of a traffic impact.

"The benefits of this project include replacing a sewer main that is at the end of its useful life, reducing the risk of overflows, and minimizing infiltration and inflow (I/I) into the City's sewer system," Broadus wrote.

The project is projected to cost about $750,000 and is paid for via the sewer fund.

Further, the city plans to rehabilitate more of the sewer system — including manholes and mainlines — in the southwestern quadrant of town.

"The benefit of this project is to rehabilitate sewer segments that present a risk of overflow, difficult maintenance access, and/or inflow and infiltration of surface or ground water into the sewer system," Broadus wrote.

He added that traffic impacts will vary — some work will be done outside of travel lanes, some will require flagging and there could also be lane closures. The project is slated to cost $1.3 million.

