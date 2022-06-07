ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego undergoing work to improve roads, sewers this summer

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

There could be some traffic impacts this summer due to construction work in Lake Oswego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkRDV_0g3eq7z500

While typically signified by beach vacations and patio dining, summer also denotes construction season.

The city of Lake Oswego has many projects it will undergo in the next few months, including some that will impact traffic routes.

Pavement work

For one, the city is continuing its pavement rehabilitation program. The streets that will be repaved include Fosberg Road from Melrose Street to Parkview Drive, Kruse Way from Mercantile Drive to Boones Ferry Road, Boones Ferry Road from Kruse Way to Country Club Road, Boones Ferry Road between Pilkington Road and south of Washington Court, Bryant Road from Upper Drive to Lakeview Boulevard, the northern half of Douglas Circle from Twin Fir Road to Lanewood Street, and Green Bluff Drive from Wayside Lane to south of Eastview Court.

"The traffic impacts will vary based on location. Most segments will be repaved with a single lane closure and flaggers. Others will be paved at night to reduce delays," assistant city engineer Stefan Broadus wrote via email, adding that communications on specific closures will be distributed to local areas.

Construction will progress through the summer, he continued. The project will cost $5.4 million and is paid for via the city's street fund.

Next, the city plans to apply slurry seal — which is a mixture that is designed to extend the lifespan of pavement — to local streets. Broadus said the city will apply the slurry seal in the northwest quadrant of town, construction will cost $500,000 and it is set to take place in July and August.

"Traffic impacts for applying slurry seal include the complete closure of the roadway to all forms of traffic (vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians) for one day to allow time for the slurry seal to cure. Affected areas have been notified of this closure and an approximate timeline. More specific timing will be communicated via door hangers posted 2-3 days before the work will be performed," Broadus added.

Sewer lines

The city also plans to replace the sewer main line along State Street between North Shore Road and Foothills Road. Broadus said most of the work will occur at night, so there won't be much of a traffic impact.

"The benefits of this project include replacing a sewer main that is at the end of its useful life, reducing the risk of overflows, and minimizing infiltration and inflow (I/I) into the City's sewer system," Broadus wrote.

The project is projected to cost about $750,000 and is paid for via the sewer fund.

Further, the city plans to rehabilitate more of the sewer system — including manholes and mainlines — in the southwestern quadrant of town.

"The benefit of this project is to rehabilitate sewer segments that present a risk of overflow, difficult maintenance access, and/or inflow and infiltration of surface or ground water into the sewer system," Broadus wrote.

He added that traffic impacts will vary — some work will be done outside of travel lanes, some will require flagging and there could also be lane closures. The project is slated to cost $1.3 million.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Here's a rundown of construction impacts in Wilsonville this summer

The Fifth to Kinsman Road project may cause delays near the Old Town neighborhood Though unlikely to cause major disruptions for Wilsonville commuters, a number of construction projects led by the city this summer that may engender some delay depending on where travelers are headed. One of the major projects will provide a connection through town between Wilsonville Road and Boones Ferry Road. It will extend both Kinsman Road and 5th Street, stretching the former south of Wilsonville Road and the latter west of Boones Ferry Road, while also improving the intersection at Fifth Street and Kinsman Road. Zach...
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego City Council favors investment in emergency response

The city is considering hiring a part-time staffer to coordinate efforts to bolster the community's readiness in case of extreme events. After dealing with severe and persistent weather events over the past couple of years, the city of Lake Oswego is considering hiring a part-time employee, sharing a staff member with another jurisdiction or seeking a contractor to facilitate emergency management efforts. The Lake Oswego City Council gave staff members the directive to pursue this possibility during a meeting Tuesday, June 7.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Busy U.S. 101 intersection on north coast to get help with traffic flow

New signals and turn lanes are coming to U.S. 101 and Broadway, a busy intersection in Seaside. The $5.2 million effort is one of eight projects selected for the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program’s “Enhance” funding. Projects in this category are aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion on some of Oregon’s busiest roadways.
SEASIDE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland homeless village closing due to gun fears

The village gets nixed from the Old Town area due to gunplay on surrounding streets; residents will be relocated The tiny village for unhoused people at Northwest Hoyt Street and Broadway is closing down because the neighborhood is too violent. Andy Goebel, executive director at All Good Northwest — which took over running the camp for Multnomah County on Oct. 1, 2021 — says gunfire in the streets around the camp are the main reason his nonprofit is quitting. "We're closing because of safety downtown," Goebel told the Portland Tribune in early June. "We informed the {obj:63314:Joint Office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Interested in running for West Linn City Council?

Candidates' applications are being accepted until Sept. 6 for two open seats. The city of West Linn is now accepting candidate filings from residents interested in serving on the West Linn City Council. Two of the council's five positions are up for election in November. Those seats are currently held...
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Boones Ferry#Urban Construction#Parkview Drive#Mercantile Drive#Washington Court#Twin Fir Road#Green Bluff Drive#Eastview Court
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Vancouver City Council discusses I-5 tolls

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s locally preferred alternative — something that has been years in the making — is circulating to local agencies before it can progress to the next project phase. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement Program administrator, introduced his presentation Monday evening during a Vancouver...
VANCOUVER, WA
Woodburn Independent

ARPA pours federal dollars into Marion County

Communities receive funding for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.Several communities in the north Marion County region were among the recipients of American Rescue Plan Act funding allotted for specific projects and approved by the Marion County Commissioners on June 8. Marion County Finance Department Grants Manager Debbie Gregg, Contracts and Procurement Manager Camber Schlag and Community Development Manager Chris Eppley recently met with county commissioners to discuss the funded projects, which were retroactive from March 3, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2026. Among the ARPA grants and projects were: • City of Donald for the New City Drinking Wells...
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 5/27/2022 8:06 a.m. A caller told police they lost their purse, which had their driver's license, the night before. 5/27/2022 9:42 a.m. A man had questions for police about swerving around a school bus.
WEST LINN, OR
The Times

Bridgeport Village undergoes $35M renovation/remodel

The 500,000-square-foot shopping complex will add covered seating, new stage and kids play area.Bridgeport Village is gearing up for a $35 million remodel and renovation project that will result in covered seating areas, a "village green" with new landscaping, a play area, a new community stage, updated store facades, and more. The multimillion-dollar reinvestment, which developers often refer to as a "refresh," will also include a variety of new stores — including two making their first appearance in Oregon. "Place-making and creating comfortable four-season areas of respite are critical elements of the refresh. The additions of the heated covered canopy areas...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah Safe Rest Village could open by mid-June

Southwest Portland lot at Sears Armory will be the first Safe Rest Village to open The first Safe Rest Village in Portland is slated to start accepting residents as soon as next week. At the Sears Armory parking lot in Southwest Portland's Multnomah Village neighborhood, 30 white Pallet shelter pods will soon be occupied by previously unsheltered residents living on Portland's streets. On Thursday, June 9, volunteers with the newly formed Friends of Multnomah Safe Rest Village dropped off new pillows and blankets as welcome gifts. "It's a group that we started because we wanted to make sure that...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
Portland Tribune

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.
HILLSBORO, OR
West Linn Tidings

City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos to leave West Linn

Less than two years in, Jerry Gabrielatos announces departure from city of West LinnWest Linn City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos announced at a City Council meeting Monday, June 6, his intent to leave the city when his contract expires later this summer. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as city manager, but I will be moving on as well. My last day on my contract is August 31," Gabrielatos said. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to have worked with you. It has been a tremendous experience and I'm very appreciative of it. I'm also grateful...
WEST LINN, OR
montavilla.net

Westbound I-84 Closures in June

Starting June 22nd, TriMet crews will close a segment of westbound Interstate 84 overnight to support work on the A Better Red project underway near the Gateway Transit Center. Each night the roadway will close to vehicles from 10 p.m. and reopen at 4 a.m. The evening work will continue through June 30th, with a full weekend closure from the 24th to the 27th. People driving west on I-84 are advised to take southbound Interstate 205 as an alternate route. Drivers can merge back onto I-84 past the Gateway area.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy