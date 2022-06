PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Baldwin High School graduate isn't letting her disabilities get in the way of her pursuing her dreams.Julia Murray graduated among the top of her class. She enjoys skiing and playing hockey. She is blind and deaf. Murray is also an advocate for others who are visually or hearing-impaired. She has never let her medical condition define her."Not being able to see the way everyone else does, I have to find adaptations to see, different assisted technology," Murray said. She loves the motto adopted by the organization Envision Blind Sports: "Fear Less. Do More." "That's what we should...

