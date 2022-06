Instructional video content is an important part of the online and hybrid classroom environment. Narrated PowerPoint presentations, Zoom recordings, and custom modules all contribute to the success of our students. External video content can also be helpful. With over 500 hours of new content uploaded every minute, it is safe to say there are few YouTube videos with academic merit worth sharing with students in the Collaborative Learning Environment (CLE).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO