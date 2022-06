Black travelers are tapping into the joys of nomadic living more and more each year. And with such an encouraging catalog of Black travelers making it work, who wouldn’t? Whether it is the growing popularity of the ‘live anywhere’ feature on Airbnb or the sheer freedom of endlessly exploring the world as routine, there is something addictive about this vagabond lifestyle. In my experience as a digital nomad making homes in pretty Mexican towns, remote carless islands in Nicaragua or amongst the Jamaicans in Panama’s Bocas del Toro, the journey is full of things that simply can’t be taught.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO