City to host Quarterly ADA Forum
The City of Colorado Springs will host a quarterly ADA forum via Google Meet on Thursday, June 9 at 1 p.m. Topics on the agenda are:
- GoCOS Application Introduction
- Current and upcoming projects for 2022
- Public Right of Way Transition Plan
- Web accessibility
Login and Accessibility Information
If you require a disability accommodation to participate in this call, or would like to request meeting materials in an alternative format, please email Robert.Hernandez@coloradosprings.gov 48 hours in advance to allow time for the accommodation request to be filled.
To join the video meeting, click this link: https://meet.google.com/jan-pnxa-yrt
Otherwise, to join by phone, dial +1 573-721-9202 and enter this PIN: 560 400 557#
To view more phone numbers, click this link: https://tel.meet/jan-pnxa-yrt?hs=5
To be added to the distribution list for future meeting invitations, please email Robert.Hernandez@coloradosprings.gov
