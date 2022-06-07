ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

City to host Quarterly ADA Forum

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 5 days ago

The City of Colorado Springs will host a quarterly ADA forum via Google Meet on Thursday, June 9 at 1 p.m. Topics on the agenda are:

  • GoCOS Application Introduction
  • Current and upcoming projects for 2022
  • Public Right of Way Transition Plan
  • Web accessibility

Login and Accessibility Information

If you require a disability accommodation to participate in this call, or would like to request meeting materials in an alternative format, please email Robert.Hernandez@coloradosprings.gov 48 hours in advance to allow time for the accommodation request to be filled.

To join the video meeting, click this link: https://meet.google.com/jan-pnxa-yrt

Otherwise, to join by phone, dial +1 573-721-9202 and enter this PIN: 560 400 557#

To view more phone numbers, click this link: https://tel.meet/jan-pnxa-yrt?hs=5

To be added to the distribution list for future meeting invitations, please email Robert.Hernandez@coloradosprings.gov

