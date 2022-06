In conjunction with the Firefly Nights Festival scheduled for June 17, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown Bowling Green. On-street parking will be prohibited on Main Street, from Court to Washington at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 17. Main Street, from Court to Washington, will close to traffic at 4 p.m. While Main Street is closed, no through traffic will be permitted on Clough Street. Wooster Street will remain open for eastbound and westbound traffic.

