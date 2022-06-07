ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Early voter turnout appears dismal with 15% of ballots cast

By Sareen Habeshian, Lauren Lyster
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcDwy_0g3ebKli00

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in California and so far, early voting turnout has been dismal, data shows.

As of Monday, about 15% of the state’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to Political Data Intelligence . That’s down from roughly 34% around the same time in last year’s gubernatorial recall, and 18% at the same point before the 2018 midterms.

About 6% of those who have already voted are between 18-34 years old; 8% are between 35-49; 15% are 50-64; and 31% are 65 and older.

“It’s really disappointing and not entirely surprising,” said Jessica Levinson, law professor at Loyola Marymount University. “Their isn’t that big blockbuster race that is getting people to the polls.”

Map: 522 more vote centers open in L.A. County ahead of primary

Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for reelection, but after winning the recall last year , the race appears to be shoo-in. In Los Angeles, the most high profile race is that for mayor to replace Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and waiting for confirmation of his appointment as U.S. ambassador to India.

There are 12 candidates on the ballot , with Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso leading the polls . About $33 million has been spent on advertising for L.A. mayor’s race, ad impact reports shows.

Still, fewer than 214,000 Angelenos had voted as of Sunday — that’s about 10% of all those registered. Anyone sitting it out to wait for the general election could miss the chance to vote for mayor at all.

“I don’t know that a lot of people are keying into the fact that if one person gets more than 50% of the people who show up to vote, that’s our next mayor,” Levinson said. “There will not be a runoff.”

Here’s who’s running for mayor of L.A.

Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here to find your nearest L.A. County vote center.

Angelenos can take advantage of the free rides offered by L.A. Metro from midnight until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to head to the polls and cast their ballots.

Everyone registered to vote has also received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be returned at any ballot drop-off box or returned by mail no later than Tuesday.

“I don’t think there’s been as much noise around this one,” L.A. voter Funto Tambe said, adding that despite missing any pre-election buzz, she does still plan to vote.

How the statement ‘F all politicians’ ended up in California’s voter guide

“We had a child a couple weeks ago and so voting was not top of mind,” Tambe said. “But we passed by a voting booth and a woman there was like, ‘Are you voting?’ We needed a reminder.”

Another L.A. resident says she has already voted.

“I did a drop-off ballot,” Syan Lunsford said, adding that she was perplexed by the low turnout given how easy California makes voting. “It’s so easy right? With the boxes and the mail.”

Another L.A. voter said she still plans to vote but understands the apathy among those who don’t, attributing it to burnout.

“I think everybody is really just kind of depressed at the state of the world and maybe feeling helpless and I guess sometimes voting just doesn’t really feel like you are doing all that much,” Elena Caretsky said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
FOX 5 San Diego

Kounalakis moves on to California’s Lieutenant Governor general election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Associated Press is projecting incumbent Eleni Kounalakis (D) will move forward to California’s Lieutenant Governor general race. Kounalakis’ opponent is still not known, but Republican candidate Angela Underwood Jacobs was the second leading vote getter as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Kounalakis, with 52.4% of the vote, and Jacobs with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Alex Padilla and Mark Meuser will face each other in the November general and special elections for U.S. Senate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Democrat Alex Padilla and Republican Mark Meuser will advance to the November general and special elections for U.S. Senator for California, according to the Associated Press. AP projected that Padilla would advance to the general election for both the partial term and the full term in the first 22 minutes after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Karen Bass
FOX 5 San Diego

Lara moving to next round of insurance commissioner race

(KRON) – Incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is moving on to the November general election, the Associated Press projects. Lara won 37.1% with 48% of precincts reporting, according to preliminary election returns Wednesday at 5:17 p.m. Who he will face is unclear: Republican businessman Robert Howell is in second place with 17.5%, and State Senator […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Ballots#Voter Turnout
FOX 5 San Diego

Rob Bonta leads in attorney general race and could face Nathan Hochman in general election, according to AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Democrat Rob Bonta holds the lead in early returns in the attorney general primary election and could face Republican Nathan Hochman, the candidate endorsed by the GOP, in the November general election, according to the Associated Press. Bonta had an early lead with about 57% of the votes after the polls […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy