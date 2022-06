“Books are in my blood,” says Teri Alexander, Director of Learning Environments for Clemson Libraries. Alexander grew up in Pickens in a reading family, where books were always a priority. In fact, reading literally is the family business. Her family has owned and operated Poor Richard’s Bookseller in downtown Easley for generations. Working in a library seemed to be the perfect fit, so when she had the opportunity to join Clemson Libraries in 1987, she jumped at the chance. She’s been here ever since.

