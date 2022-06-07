Elton John tribute Philadelphia Freedom to perform June 12

Sad eyes - Injured athletes have sad eyes like a locked-down lab on a rainy day. The jointed and velcroed brace or hobbling boot is the cone collar of the grounded athlete. Luke Bender aka Wingspan Gumby left the wrestling lineup last winter to get Tommy John surgery. The Vikings endured the loss of Luke, a defending state champion, and won the Division I dual-meet state title without him. Luke is a hard-to-read athlete. I saw sadness in his eyes – he was a part of the program, but at times seemed off in the shadows of the spotlighted mat. Baseball lost sophomore Gage Joseph to start the season. Gage, a pitcher/outfielder, is a total stud player. The Vikings went on to win the state title with a deep roster including nine seniors. Cape girls’ lacrosse won its 13th state title in a row and ironically lost No. 13 sophomore Carrie Clausius to an ACL injury in a preseason scrimmage. Five seniors put the No. 13 back on Carrie for the championship celebration. Carrie was the most happy/sad lacrosse person I’d seen on the field since junior Jenna Steele in 2011, when Cape won its third in a row. Brody Smith, a junior, was certain to be an impact defender for boys’ lacrosse this season, but a preseason ACL tear robbed him of the chance and Cape of his talents. I had knee surgery while at Temple in 1964. My son Dave, and granddaughters Anna and Katie, all had reconstructive ACL surgery. Remember to stretch – yeah, that will stop it! – and keep a regular goat yoga routine. We certainly have enough goats around here.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO