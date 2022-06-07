ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything to Know About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Winery Lawsuit: The Allegations Explained

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Battle of the exes. Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in February 2022, claiming that she illegally sold her shares of Miraval, a French company including a chateau and vineyard that the former couple purchased together in the south of France.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars first gained a controlling interest in Miraval in 2008. They began selling their own rosé in March 2013 and got married at the chateau in August 2014. Pitt alleges that when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, they both agreed not to sell their Miraval shares without each other’s permission.​​​

However, in 2021, the Girl Interrupted star sold her portion of the business to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli group, owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler . In his filing, Pitt argues that his ex-wife made the business decision without his knowledge or consent.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit claims. The February 2022 filing refers to Shefler as “an aggressive third-party competitor.”

Us Weekly reported in February that the Burn After Reading actor tried to purchase his ex-wife's stake in the company before she sold it. A source exclusively explained that the Maleficent star “made the negotiations difficult and was not being fair.” According to the insider, Pitt was “blindsided” when he learned that Jolie had sold her shares in October 2021. “He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him,” the source said.

In June 2022, the Fight Club actor's lawyers claimed that Jolie made the decision to sell her shares knowing it would negatively impact her ex-husband 's business standing.

“Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the filing alleged. It continued to claim that Shefler “has gained notoriety through cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations” and that the association with the Russian oligarch “jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built.”

The Ocean's Eleven star is seeking damages and requesting that Jolie's sale to Shefler be declared illegal.

Pitt and Jolie met on the set of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was still married to Jennifer Aniston . The costars wed in 2014 at an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They were both declared legally single in 2019, three years after Jolie filed for divorce. The exes share six children together : Maddox, born in 2001, Pax, born in 2003, Zahara, born in 2005, Shiloh, born in 2006, and twins Knox and Vivienne, born in 2008.

In addition to the ongoing legal battle regarding the winery, the former couple are also still working out the details of a custody arrangement .

“It’s very clear to him [Pitt] that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” a source exclusively told Us in February 2022. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution.”

Scroll through for a rundown on the Miraval saga thus far:

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has an Impressive Talent & Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are 'Very Proud'

Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might be in the throes of a legal battle over a wine company, but they are united on one front. Their daughter, 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is an incredible dancer. Videos surfaced of Jolie-Pitt performing some really impressive hip-hop dance moves to songs like “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo — and her parents are reportedly loving her talent. “Brad and Angie are both very proud,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, has grown and shows it in these images

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, being in the focus of flashes and cameras. It was in the year 2004 when the actors fell in love while co-starring “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”which meant a controversy at the time since Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and pitt he was separating from Jennifer Aniston.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Angelina Jolie
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Lawyers#French#Russian#Maleficent
The Independent

Nicole Kidman opens up about controversial Vanity Fair cover: ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do’

Nicole Kidman has said she “begged” to wear a viral Miu Miu set on the cover of Vanity Fair that sparked controversy in February.The Australian actor’s spoke out about her decision to wear the designer’s matching bra top and a micro-mini skirt, complete with calf-high socks and pointed leather loafers.In an interview with Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on the 2001 film Moulin Rouge, the 54-year-old revealed that her stylist on the shoot, Katie Grand, had prepared a different outfit for the cover.“I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections."She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Is Camille Vasquez A Secret Girlfriend Of Amber Heard's Ex? David Spiegel Breaks His Silence Over Fantastic Beast Actor's Victory

Millions of fans around the world tuned in to watch the court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and, as the drama unfolded, a new star caught the attention of many amid the defamation trial: Attorney Camille Vasquez. The young lawyer from California became an instant celebrity, gaining numerous followers for her sharp legal style.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Aquaman Star Secretly Wants To Reconnect With Johnny Depp? Kate Moss Debunked Actress' Claim Fantastic Beasts Actor Pushed Her Down The Stairs

The lawyers of Amber Heard rested their defense on Tuesday, May 24, after six weeks of ferocious claims and counterclaims of domestic violence, in the defamation suit filed by her former husband, Johnny Depp. The attorneys of the Pirates of the Caribbean star retorted by asking that Amber Heard’s countersuit...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Shiloh Angered By The Strict Rules Of Brad Pitt's Ex? Stringent Standards Maleficent Actress Makes Her Children Follow Revealed

Angelina Jolie is a very popular American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian who received several accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. The former wife of Brad Pitt has also been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress numerous times. For starters, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie's Strict Rules Are Making Daughter Shiloh Want To Attend A College 'As Far Away As Possible,' Claims Insider

It turns out that having an Oscar winner as a mom isn't all it's cracked up to be. According to a Star insider, Angelina Jolie has become increasingly strict over the past several years, and the tight leash she has on her and ex Brad Pitt's kids isn't sitting well with their 15-year-old daughter Shiloh."Shiloh is about to turn 16 but Angelina refuses to let her learn to drive," the insider claimed. "She's also got a really early curfew — her security team has to have her back home at 8 p.m., no exceptions."While the rules would bug any teen, Shiloh is...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brad Pitt 'Still Talks To Shiloh & The Twins,' Insider Reveals: 'But They're Not As Close As They Were'

Brad Pitt hasn't been on the best terms with his six kids — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — over the years, but according to a source, there are a few he keeps in touch with. "He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider told Star magazine, adding that he doesn't speak to three of his kids. "But they're not as close as they were." ANGELINA JOLIE & BRAD PITT'S KIDS ARE ALL GROWN UP — THIS IS WHAT THE FEUDING EXES' SIX CHILDREN ARE UP TO TODAYThese days,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

149K+
Followers
18K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy