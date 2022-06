The Extraordinary Journey of Jason Miles – A Musical Biography (2022) Jason Miles can accurately be described as your favorite musician’s favorite musician because, to paraphrase a certain action hero, he possesses a certain set of skills that have made him indispensable to artists as diverse as Miles Davis, Luther Vandross, Jane Fonda and Vanessa Williams. Miles is a pianist, keyboard and synthesizer programming wizard and producer, just to name a few of his talents.

