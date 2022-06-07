ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Doc Antle of Tiger King charged with laundering $505,000

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, one of the stars of the runaway hit Tiger King, has been charged with laundering more than half a million dollars. Federal prosecutors said that Antle believed the money to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the...

