Albany Offensive Players To Watch vs. Baylor in Week 1

Things seemed to be trending up in the long-term process for Baylor entering Year 3 of the Dave Aranda era. That's the goal for most programs, but the time it takes to make a dream a reality differs depending on each roster.

Everything that could have gone right for Baylor in 2021 did. The Bears rebounded after a 2-7 start in the first season of the Aranda era to win monumental matchups over programs such as Texas, No. 18 BYU, No. 14 Iowa State, and No. 8 Oklahoma. Behind the arm of quarterback Gerry Bohanon and the play design of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes , Baylor picked up its first 12-win season in program history.

As the 2022 season approaches, the Bears should be in good hands taking on FCS Albany in Week 1 of the new campaign. The Great Danes are coming off a 2-9 season with inconsistent quarterback play and a shaky offensive line. Several key names were freshmen in 2021, meaning this could be a season of redemption now with experience under their belts.

Lets check out a few of the Great Danes' offensive players the Bears should be studying:

QB Jeff Undercuffler

Undercuffler split reps last fall with Joey Carino, but he did have the better overall production. In 10 games, the sophomore completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 1,734 yards and seven touchdowns. He did, however, throw eight interceptions and posted a passer rating of 117.

Undercuffler's best game came against Townson in Week 7. On the way to one of the Great Danes' two wins, he threw a career-best 354 yards and two touchdowns while completing 68.3 percent of his throws. Last season, Undercuffler amassed 2000-plus passing yards twice.

RB Todd Sibley Jr.

Sibley spent the past five seasons at Pitt, primarily seeing action on special teams. His best season came in 2019 when he recorded 50 rush attempts for 249 yards. For his career, Sibley has recorded just 68 total rush attempts for 322 yards and one touchdown.

WR Roy Alexander

Alexander was the team's top target last season and was one of two receivers to record more than 30 receptions on the campaign. As a true freshman, he averaged 15.4 yards per reception and scored three touchdowns through the air. Alexander also factored into the run game as a gadget-type player, tallying eight rushes for 64 yards.

WR Jackson Parker

Alexander was one pass-catcher to finish with at least 30 catches on the season. Jackson was the other. As the team's No. 2 option, he averaged 14.2 yards per catch and scored one touchdown in the process. He also finished with a single-game record of 13 catches for 126 yards in the Great Dane's win over Albany.

