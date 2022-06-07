Indiana honors WWII veteran with Purdue ties

Harry J. Michael was heartbroken after he was transferred from flight training with the Air Force to being an infantry officer during World War II, according to letters he sent home.

The change, precipitated by US losses after D-Day, put Michael in the position to hear the click of a machine gun bolt, stop his company and lead his soldiers in charging and capturing two enemy machine guns and their crew.

On his birthday, March 13, 1945, Michael would go on to complete four more missions, two of which he did solo.

Michael was killed the following morning while investigating a hidden sniper that was targeting his company and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

He was honored Tuesday with the renaming of a portion of US 231 between Lindberg Road and US 52 to the "Harry J. Michael Memorial Highway."

Michael originally enrolled at Purdue to study animal husbandry and return to his family farm in Milford, but he left to serve his country. In Michael's time at Purdue, he was a member of the track and football team, as well as the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and the ROTC.

The drill floor of the Armory is named after Michael, who is the only Purdue faculty member or student to have received the medal of honor.

The location of the highway was chosen because of Michael's connection to Purdue, said Tim Hilton, retired president of the Tippecanoe County Veterans Council.

Rich Rhodes, Michael's nephew who attended the renaming, said, "It was remarkable how a little farm boy from Nowhere, Indiana, could actually march into the history books (as) being the tip of the spear that went into Hitler's last stand.

"It's not just a recognition of (Michael), but for all the American men and women who wore the uniform and served their country," Rhodes said of the renaming.

“Second Lt. Michael showed bravery and grace serving our nation," state Rep. Chris Campbell, who led the ceremony, said. "He defended his squadron fearlessly and fought bravely to the end. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to cement Second Lt. Harry J. Michael’s legacy as a true patriot, a defender of freedom and a proud Hoosier.”