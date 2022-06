Imagine all your cringiest moments of social anxiety, those shaming, smirking memories that lurk in your subconscious ready to burst forth and ruin your day. Now imagine them all rolled together into a movie and you have something approaching the psychological discomfort of All My Friends Hate Me, a not-quite comedy/horror-adjacent drama about a man who finds himself the outcast at his own birthday bash.

