(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA) recently announced that the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) would receive a portion of the more than $3.6 million awarded through their new Capital Arts grant program. The program is designed to help New Jersey’s nonprofit arts organizations build operational stability and capacity by supporting capital improvement, renovation, and new construction projects. VACNJ is set to receive $159,967 and is one of 38 organizations awarded a grant. The purpose of VACNJ’s award is to support the removal and replacement of the Art Center’s older, unreliable HVAC systems.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO