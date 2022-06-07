Life in the Fast Lane: SG Jaycees Offer New Home, New Track For Local Kart Racers

The St. Louis Aquarium may be a sight to see, but with a Frontenac home offers a chance to rival the new spot with its basement. Built seven years ago, this St. Louis County home offers six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a complete lower level holding the room-size fish tanks and viewing galleries. A massive gym is also on the lower level, holding its own wrestling floor for those who partake.

FRONTENAC, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO