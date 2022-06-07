ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona city will review how it handles water rescues after homeless man drowned in front of three cops and one told him 'I'm not jumping in after you'

By Associated Press, Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

A Phoenix suburb is reviewing how it handles water rescues after video of three police officers standing nearby as a homeless man drowned sparked outcry.

The Tempe Police Department says the officers are on paid administrative leave after last month's drowning in a town lake.

Tempe police on Friday released edited footage from officers' body cameras as well as a transcript of the May 28 incident.

The video shows Sean Bickings, 34, climb over a 4-foot fence along Tempe Town Lake. An officer tells him swimming is not permitted. Bickings then goes into the water and starts swimming. Another officer tells police to watch him while he goes to get a boat.

The video ends there. But the transcript shows two officers repeatedly tell Bickings to swim to a pylon and 'hold on.' Bickings continuously says 'I can't' and pleads for help.

At one point, one of the officers says: 'I'm not jumping in after you.'

'Please help me. Please, please, please. I can't touch. Oh God, Please help me. Help me,' Bickings begs while drowning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1pZl_0g3dzZcQ00
Sean Bickings (right) was recorded interacting with one of three Arizona police officers on May 28 before jumping into Tempe town lake after a reported dispute with his wife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEWXF_0g3dzZcQ00
The 34-year-old (pictured) drowned while three police officers allegedly watched as he pleaded for their help

Bickings swam in all for roughly 40 yards under a pedestrian bridge, city officials said. At one point in the video, one of the officers said: 'How far do you think he is going to be able to swim?'

The Tempe Officers Association said the public needs to understand officers are not trained for water rescues. These officers followed their training and went to get a boat.

In a news release Monday, the Tempe city said officials will reevaluate the protocols around water rescues. They will also look at where rescue equipment like life preservers should be placed relative to the lake or any body of water.

Police were originally responding to reports of a fight just after 5 a.m. between Bickings and a female companion, Suzanna, who is believed to be his wife, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

When questioned, both denied any physical altercation had taken place. But officers ran their names through a background check and found Bickings had three outstanding warrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06X0TQ_0g3dzZcQ00
Bickings leaped over a four-foot fence and asked a police officer if he was free to go before jumping into the lake. The homeless man had three outstanding warrants on his record
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQL0A_0g3dzZcQ00
While observing Bickings treading water (pictured), one officer is heard asking: 'How far do you think he is going to be able to swim?'

Authorities say that is when Bickings climbed over the fence and asked the officer: 'I'm going to go for a swim. I'm free to go, right?.' Suzanna then tried to go after him but officers kept her back, according to the transcript.

'I'm just distraught because he's drowning right in front of you and you won't help,' she said.

The transcript also claims one of the officers then threatened to put her in his police car unless she calmed down.

Firefighters ended up recovering Bickings' body at 11.20 a.m., pronouncing him dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdiqW_0g3dzZcQ00
Three officers had arrived at the town lake in Temple at 5am after reports of the physical altercation, which the couple denied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpnBY_0g3dzZcQ00
Bickings' wife, Suzanna, denied any physical altercation with her husband prior to the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta4mb_0g3dzZcQ00
The Phoenix suburb of Tempe is reviewing how to handle water rescues after footage of the incident sparked outcry. The Tempe Police Department says the three officers are on administrative paid leave after last month's drowning in the man-made city lake

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and police in the neighboring suburb of Scottsdale are investigating the police response.

Police Chief Jeff Glover met with Bickings' mother last week. She had asked for any video to be released, the city said.

Tempe Town Lake is more than 2 miles long and was built in 1999 by damming a portion of the Salt River. It is a popular spot for jogging, biking, kayaking and other recreational activities.

