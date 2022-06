High Point University announces that Mark Martin, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, will serve as the founding dean of HPU’s new School of Law. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 7, 2022 – High Point University announces that Mark Martin will serve as the founding dean of HPU’s new School of Law. Martin’s successful career includes previously serving as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, as an Associate Judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, and most recently as dean and professor of law at Regent University School of Law.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO