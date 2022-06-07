ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two NDOT workers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

Cover picture for the articleTwo Nevada Department of Transportation workers were hospitalized around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup on Highway 395 northbound near Topsy Lane. The workers were conducting survey work for a future highway resurfacing project. Three state transportation vehicles were located within a marked roadside...

