Suspect who allegedly killed retired judge in 'targeted act' has died: Officials

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
 2 days ago
Accident or crime scene cordon tape kali9/Getty Images

NEW LISBON, Wisc. — A man who allegedly killed a retired Wisconsin judge in a "targeted act" has died from what authorities described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Douglas Uhde, 56, was pronounced dead on Thursday when he was taken off life support and his organs were harvested for donation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Uhde was declared brain dead on Saturday, one day after police found him gravely wounded in the home of slain retired Judge John Roemer, 68, in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, officials said.

The suspected killer was discovered in the basement of Roemer's home suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Uhde allegedly shot and killed Roemer on Friday morning after he showed up at the judge's home, according Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Uhde had a hit list that included U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Police responded to Roemer's home around 6:30 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller, who fled the home after shots were fired, reported that an armed man was in the judge's home and had fired two shots, Kaul said.

The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team responded and attempted to negotiate with the alleged shooter before entering the home. Inside, they found Roemer dead and zip-tied to a chair, and the mortally wounded suspect in the basement, officials said.

"This does appear to be a targeted act," Kaul told reporters during a news conference Friday. "The individual who is the suspect appears to have had other targets as well. It appears to be related to the judicial system."

Wisconsin court records show that Roemer was involved in Uhde's sentencing for a 2002 criminal conviction. In 2005, he sentenced Uhde to six years in state prison and nine years extended supervision for armed burglary, a felony, with concurrent sentences for three lesser counts. Uhde had pleaded no contest to the charges.

Uhde's alleged hit list had more than a dozen names and was found inside his car outside Roemer's home. In addition to McConnell and Whitmer, the hit list included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the source told ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

