(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The wait is over for Harder Than It Looks, the latest album from multi-million selling and streaming rock band Simple Plan. Featuring recent singles, “Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over),” “The Antidote,” “Ruin My Life,” and “Congratulations,” Harder Than It Looks has garnered millions of streams across platforms and captured the attention of Billboard, SPIN, Teen Vogue, Audacy, and more. The band is touring in support of Sum 41 and will play three shows in the area: August 25 at The Rooftop @ Pier 17 in New York, and August 26-27 at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park. All three local shows include support from Set It Off.

