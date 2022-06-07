ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods won't play in U.S. Open

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Open is just over a week away, but Tiger Woods will not be at the event. Woods announced Tuesday that he informed the USGA that his body needs more time to recover to play majors at a high enough level. As a...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

