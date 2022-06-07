Two From New Berlin Make First Team All Sangamo in baseball

An Indianapolis, Indiana woman will spend the next 20 years of her life in prison for her role in the death of a former Jacksonville resident. 27 year old Britney Overton was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on Thursday after she pleaded guilty o a charge of robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury on May 19th in connection to the murder of 23 year old Alexander D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO