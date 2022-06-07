Two From New Berlin Make First Team All Sangamo in baseball

A local competitor made it to the Top 5 of the Miss Illinois Pageant over the weekend. Juliana Fray of Pittsfield received 4th Runner-Up in the competition. Fray represented West Central Illinois as Miss Quincy. Winner of Miss Illinois was Miss Windy City, Monica Nia Jones.
Routt Catholic High School is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this weekend. Routt’s AP U.S. History class developed an exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum for people to have a glimpse at some of that history. Routt High School U.S. History teacher and Jacksonville Area Museum volunteer Lisa Hall says...
Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation has presented awards to several talented young artists, ages three through 12, who submitted entries to the center’s Spring-Easter Coloring Contest. Director of Business Development for Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Kristi Smith says that the contest received over 150 entries from the surrounding...
An Indianapolis, Indiana woman will spend the next 20 years of her life in prison for her role in the death of a former Jacksonville resident. 27 year old Britney Overton was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on Thursday after she pleaded guilty o a charge of robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury on May 19th in connection to the murder of 23 year old Alexander D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.
The State of Illinois has relented somewhat, in the upkeep of an abandoned facility that has become a major thorn in the side of the City of Jacksonville. But city officials say it’s not enough. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says the State of Illinois Central Management Services reached out...
Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue at mid-day today. A caller advised of a two vehicle collision with airbag deployment and injuries at 11:11 this morning in front of the Jiffi Stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. The caller had told police that they believed the drivers of both vehicles to be elderly.
The Franklin, Waverly, and Woodson Fire Departments were called to a structure fire yesterday afternoon in Franklin. According to dispatch reports, the initial call came in to West Central Illinois Dispatch at approximately 2:42PM yesterday about a structure on fire at 467 Harts Prairie Road. Franklin Fire immediately responded with mutual aid requested from Waverly and Woodson.
55th District State Senator and current GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey held a press conference at an Effingham, Illinois gas station yesterday highlighting the state’s ever-rising gas prices. Bailey chided Governor J.B. Pritzker and 95th District Republican State Representative and current GOP Lieutenant Governor candidate Avery Bourne whose running...
An annual celebration of freedom is moving to the downtown square in Jacksonville this month. The Jacksonville Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting the 2022 Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 18th. The event will kick off at 11:00 am with a dedication of the new Dr. Alonzo Kinniebrew mural on the east side of Lincoln Land Community College.
Memorial Behavioral Health is expanding a crisis response team’s coverage area into Morgan and Scott counties on Monday. The mobile crisis response team will now be able to assist adults and children in the area who are experiencing a mental health emergency. Memorial Behavioral Health’s Cassie Delaney says the...
A juvenile arrested overnight for brandishing a weapon at someone during a domestic disturbance has been cited for additional charges. According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the 15 year old male juvenile arrested for aggravated assault in the 600 block of Jordan Street last night after a witness reported the suspect pointed a weapon at them during an argument has also been cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Three people were arrested at a residence overnight after an individual allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument. Jacksonville Police were called about a subject pointing a handgun at someone at a residence in the 600 block of Jordan Street at 11:57 last night. Upon arrival, police learned that a 15 year old male juvenile had pointed a handgun at a female complainant during a verbal altercation. The juvenile was cited for aggravated assault and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pleasant Hill Police arrested two women Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Pleasant Hill. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that at 7:39PM Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding in the 700 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.
The Winchester and Chapin Fire Departments responded to a house fire yesterday afternoon outside of Merritt in rural Scott County. Winchester Fire Chief Freddie Andrews says the initial call came in at approximately 3:20PM to a two-story home at 1248 McGlasson Road, approximately ¾ of a mile north of Merritt.
The Macoupin County Health Department is notifying the public of the first positive identification of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in the area. Two mosquito pool surveillance sites in Carlinville and Staunton have tested positive for the virus yesterday. The Macoupin County Health Department says it will continue to conduct...
The Beardstown Fire Department kept a fire from turning into a bigger one Thursday evening. According to a Facebook post, shortly after 5PM Thursday, the Beardstown Fire Department was called for a garage fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the garage full involved...
