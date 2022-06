WILTON — A section of Scribner Hill Road in North Wilton will have alternating one-way traffic due to road damage, town officials said. The damaged section of road is affecting the northbound lane in the area just north of Blue Ridge Road, the town said in a notice Thursday. As a result, the north lane is closed, with traffic able to pass on the southbound side. Temporary stop signs have been set up, the town notice said.

WILTON, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO