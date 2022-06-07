ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Former Cougar star Morgan Bailey named BYU women’s basketball assistant coach

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BYU women’s basketball head coach Amber Whiting announced Tuesday that former Cougar Morgan Bailey has joined the staff as an assistant coach. “Morgan was an amazing player that has a wealth of knowledge, experience, and energy,” Whiting said. “I am so excited to have her on our staff. Her ability to...

www.heraldextra.com

vanquishthefoe.com

Transfer Forward Noah Waterman Set To Visit BYU

6-foot-11 Noah Waterman from Detroit Mercy (the same school as Antoine Davis) is coming to BYU for an official visit, sources close to Noah and BYU confirmed to me. He is set to visit Provo next week, the week of June 13, likely sometime in the middle of the week.
PROVO, UT
BYU men’s track produces three first team All-American

EUGENE, Ore. — No. 4 BYU men’s track and field finished the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships tied for 39th with three First Team All-Americans as men’s finals concluded at Hayward Field on Friday. Kenneth Rooks recorded a second steeplechase personal-best in three days...
PROVO, UT
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NCAA Football Preview: Brigham Young University Cougars

Head Coach: Kalani Sitake (48-29) The Brigham Young Cougars had a top 30 in the nation last year in terms of offensive output. They put up nearly 31 PPG and 443 YPG in the 2021 campaign. The biggest thing for the BYU offense is that they return 3 out of the 4 players responsible for the majority for their offensive firepower. It starts with returning Jr. QB Jaren Hall. The 6’1 QB threw for 2,583 yards, 20 TDs, and 5 ints last season, posting a 156.1 rating, and adding 3 TDs on the ground. Hall has the luxury of getting his two favorite targets back for the 2022 season. Sr. WR Gunner Romney racked up 594 yards and 3 TDs in his junior campaign. He will be lining up opposite of BYU’s number 1 receiver, former Washington Huskie, Jr. WR Puka Nacua. Nacua hauled in 43 catches for 805 yards and 6 TDs in his first season with the Cougars. As for the O-Line, they should be one of the best under Sitake’s regime with star talent across the board. California transfer Sr. RB Christopher Brooks will try to fill the void at lead back after Tyler Allgeier’s departure to the NFL.
PROVO, UT
lehifreepress.com

UHSAA cuts contests, places boys soccer on probation over sportsmanship issues

For the second time in state athletics history, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Executive Committeehas voted to sanction high school boys soccer programs, limiting them to 14 matches in the regular season during a three-year probationary period. The official release of the decision came Thursday afternoon as follows:
LEHI, UT
James Taylor Duke

James Taylor Duke passed away on June 2nd, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, and was deeply loved by his posterity. Jim was born in Salt Lake City to Otto and Beatrice Taylor Duke. He attended East High School in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

$20,000 treasure from Utah treasure hunt found

UTAH (ABC4) – The $20,000 treasure in the Utah treasure hunt has been found. The treasure was found a day after the second clue was released. Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the finders of the treasure on Saturday, June 11 on Instagram. The treasure was found by three people, a married couple from Kaysville […]
UTAH STATE
Carolyn Cecilia Sumsion Rawle

Carolyn Cecilia Sumsion Rawle passed away May 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born March 7, 1937, to LaCelle & Julia Johnson Sumsion in Provo, Utah. She was welcomed into a home of three children–Margaret age 15, Gerald age 12, & Betty age 11 in Springville, Utah. Five years later her brother Calvin was born. During Carolyn’s teenage years, she met two sisters (Carol & Renee Rawle) from Morgan, Utah & served in church callings with them in her ward. These sisters lined her up on a date with their brother, Ronald. This was an important date in her life. Carolyn’s favorite subjects at Springville High School were sewing, shorthand, & typing. Carolyn played the piano & enjoyed playing softball. She then attended Brigham Young University for 2 years. During this time Carolyn dated & became engaged to Ronald Rawle from Morgan. Four days before their wedding, Carolyn’s father passed away. Carolyn married Ronald Rawle February 6, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. Ronald was drafted into the United States Army one month after their marriage. After his basic training, Ronald was sent to the Army Base in Orleans, France. Carolyn lived with her mother during this time in Springville. A year later after their first son, Kevin, was born, Carolyn and her newborn baby flew to France to be with Ron. They lived in France for a year where their second son, Mark was born. Carolyn was very fond of talking about their interesting experiences they had in Europe. Ronald was then discharged from the Army & they returned to the United States. Ronald and Carolyn settled in Provo, Utah where they continued to raise their family–six children total were born to them: Kevin, Mark, Ja Nae, Kris, Richard, & Rondo. Carolyn enjoyed being a mother & taking care of her family– she did a lot of sewing, cooking, & canning, and was a great example of hard work. Carolyn was especially a good sport with all the animals that made it to their home! She loved rides in the canyon & being outdoors. Carolyn’s love was endless. She supported her husband & children in everything they did. Carolyn lovingly cared for her husband through all of his difficult health issues. At times, Ron & Carolyn shared their home with family & friends who needed a place to stay. She was fond of sports, especially BYU Basketball. From 1983 to 2000 Carolyn worked as a secretary for Adult Probation & Parole in Provo. In 2000, Ron & Carolyn moved to Wales, Utah. They settled on some property where they were able to raise a few farm animals. After Ron passed away with cancer in 2004, Carolyn became an Ordinance Worker at the Manti Temple. She served for 16 years & truly loved this calling. Carolyn also loved working on family history & was so grateful for her ancestors. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for her children & grandchildren. Carolyn loved playing games with her grandchildren & she was loved by all with her funny sense of humor. Carolyn enjoyed reading books & watching old movies. Carolyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints & served in many callings throughout her life. Carolyn was blessed with the sweet spirit of forgiveness–she extended her love to everyone. Carolyn was a woman of faith & endurance and she believed in the power of prayer. Carolyn loved the Lord & her family.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Deseret News

A brief history of Latter-day Saint women’s cookbooks

Latter-day Saint women have pioneered many food traditions. Although they are best known for funeral potatoes, scholars have studied their involvement in the American canning tradition or bread baking. As Latter-day Saint pioneer women trekked across the plains into the Salt Lake Valley, they talked about flour. Scholar Kris Wright...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Finders keepers: Utah family finds $20K treasure. Here's where it was

NORTH OGDEN — The search is over. A Kaysville couple and a Herriman man gleefully ran down a Ben Lomond Peak trail, holding a treasure chest containing the $20,000 prize that a pair of real estate investors placed earlier this month, according to a video posted on Instagram by David Cline and John Maxim, the organizers' of the search.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Dried up: Where does Utah’s drought stand?

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer season is almost upon us, triple-digit heat and dry air continue to plague Utah’s ongoing drought. The Utah Division of Water Resources says currently, the majority of the state is experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is in […]
UTAH STATE
Penny Sue Amyx Creager

Penny Sue Amyx Creager, 79, of Orem, passed away June 4, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Velda Merkley Hansen

Velda Merkley Hansen, of Nephi, Utah, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
NEPHI, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New district lines bring some voter confusion ahead of Utah primary

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state elections officials say newly drawn district lines have some voters confused as their primary mail-in ballots arrive in their mailboxes. The office reports that county clerks — mainly in Salt Lake and Utah counties — are getting lots of calls from voters thinking something is wrong with their ballot.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Neil Thurman Young

Tremonton, UT - Neil Thurman Young passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 1, 2022. Neil Thurman Young was born on Dec 1, 1938 in Lehi, Utah to Seymour LaVon and Iona Beth Gilchrist Young. Neil grew up in Lehi, assisted with the family farm and attended school there. He graduated from Lehi High School, then attended The College of Southern Utah and Utah State University where he completed a Bachelors degree in Economics. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. He met Sonja Stapley while in college and they were married in the New Zealand Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 6, 1961.
TREMONTON, UT
KUTV

Grand opening of grill company's new location in Lehi, Utah

KUTV — Utah is getting a brand new RECTEQ grill location in Lehi, Utah!. Originally founded in Georgia in 2009, RECTEQ grills are stainless steel pellet grills and offer smart grill technology. For more information visit: recteq.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at...
LEHI, UT
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
